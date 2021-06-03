Annapolis buildings will reopen July 6, City Council attendees permitted with vaccination cards

City Hall and other Annapolis buildings will reopen to the public on July 6 after being closed for more than a year and a half because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines issued last month, vaccinated people will not be required to wear masks inside city buildings. Those who haven’t received their shot are “strongly encouraged” to wear masks, City Manager David Jarrell wrote in an email.
“Repeated disregard for the mask-wearing policy may subject the individual to disciplinary action,” Jarrell wrote.
Public-facing operations like customer service desks and windows will also reopen in July.
City Council meetings and council standing committee meetings at City Hall will allow vaccinated attendees with vaccination cards checked at the door, Jarrell said.
The City Council returned to council chambers last month after holding nearly all of its meetings virtually since April 2020. But the city had limited attendees to department directors and other city staff. Mayor Gavin Buckley had previously said his administration wasn’t comfortable asking the vaccination status of members of the public.
Online access to city meetings will continue, including the ability to submit written and live testimony online.
Board and commission meetings will continue to meet virtually until “at least the fall,” Jarrell said.
City employees who are not required to be in the office to do their jobs will be permitted to continue teleworking at the department directors’ or office managers’ discretion.
County Executive Steuart Pittman announced this week that Anne Arundel County buildings would open again on July 19. County employees will be able to return to offices on July 5 with expanded telework options. Employees can request to telework, he said. The public will follow after a short transition period.
There are some exceptions to the mask rule inside city buildings.
According to a city memo, city employees should wear a mask while traveling in a city vehicle with at least one other person; while working in child care, youth camp, or school-related settings; and in a meeting with ten or more individuals where six feet of social distancing is impracticable.
Bus drivers who are in an enclosed compartment do not need to wear masks while operating the bus, according to the memo.
Effective immediately, the city will no longer require temperature screenings and health questionnaires for employees. However, employees should still notify supervisors if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
Annapolis buildings will be closed on July 5 in observation of the July Fourth holiday.