Annapolis residents weigh in on proposed ward redistricting maps at public hearing

Several Ward 2 members turned out to express displeasure at two of the maps, Map A and Map B, because they recommend carving up the Clay Street community, formerly called the Old Fourth Ward. To comply with redistricting regulations, Ward 2 must reduce its population by at least 66 residents to be within 5% of the average population of 5,119. But meeting those requirements at the expense of splitting up communities is unacceptable, the residents said.