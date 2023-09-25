Annapolis receives $224K in grant money for Bay Ridge Avenue bike path in Eastport

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The City of Annapolis received a $224,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Transportation to begin designing a bike path that will connect downtown to Quiet Waters Park.

The announcement of the grant, from the department’s Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network Program, came Monday, two days before the city announced that an electric trolley would begin running in Eastport to popularize public, environmentally-conscious transportation in the city.

Advertisement

The path will start just off the bridge that connects the downtown historic area to Eastport along Spa Creek. It will then take 6th Street to Chesapeake Avenue. The path will continue onto Bay Ridge Avenue, ending at the Quiet Waters Park entrance, just off Hillsmere Drive. The new grant will allow city planners to move into the design phase.

“If we want people to be comfortable getting out of their cars and being less reliant on fossil fuels, we’ve got to provide ways to do that safely,” Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said in a statement.

Advertisement

The city received $80,000 in grant funding last year from the Baltimore Metropolitan Council’s new Transportation and Land Use Connections Program to conduct a feasibility study on the project.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

The route is already well-used by bicyclists, but is not safe for the average user, said Eric Leshinsky, chief of comprehensive planning for the city. The corridor connects many important destinations including schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, important services and multiple neighborhoods.

Image displays the route for the Bay Ridge Avenue Bike path. The path will start just off the bridge that connects the downtown historic area to Eastport along Spa Creek. It takes 6th Street to Chesapeake Avenue. The path continues onto Bay Ridge Avenue, ending at the Quiet Waters Park entrance, just off Hillsmere Drive. (City of Annapolis)

“For a cyclist, particularly somebody who is maybe risk-averse, a novice, or a parent with a kid, it’s not a safe corridor for a lot of cyclists,” Leshinsky said. “There are commuters on bikes who are fearless or seasoned cyclists but for people who are trying to just get into it, it doesn’t have the kind of consistent level of safety that we’re looking for.”

Currently, the city has seven designated bike paths. In 2011, Annapolis adopted the Bicycle Master Plan to make the city bikeable. One of the priorities in the plan is to connect existing bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure.

These paths include shared bike lanes and share-the-road lanes, but the city is trying to create more separate bike paths that keep riders away from traffic.

“The biggest problem with today is that it’s very fragmented,” Leshinsky said. “If you look at the map at what exists today, there are a lot of gaps in the network. That’s what we [are] trying to address with our projects, the key gaps that will get people to important destinations.”

This phase of design will take approximately eight months. The grant will move the project to 30% of design completion. The full cost of the bike path will be determined as the design evolves, according to the city’s news release.

The project is expected to take several years to complete due to roadway conditions, including limited rights of way, utilities, and complicated intersections. When complete, the bikeway will include more dedicated space for safer biking and walking, improved signage, pavement markings, drainage, plantings, and other amenities.