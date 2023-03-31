Annapolis Martin Luther King Jr. parade, festival canceled due to weather

The Martin Luther King Jr. parade and African Diaspora Festival scheduled for Saturday in Annapolis have been canceled due to the threat of inclement weather, the city of Annapolis announced.

A strong low-pressure system and cold front are set to come into the Annapolis area Saturday morning ahead of the parade scheduled to kick off at noon. The National Weather Service is forecasting heavy rain on Friday night and move out by Saturday afternoon. Strong winds of up to 25 mph and potential wind gusts that get to 45 to 50 mph are also expected.

A flag-raising ceremony scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday at City Dock is also canceled, the city said.

The Annapolis Department of Recreation and Parks’ Outdoor Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday night at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center will move to Sunday.

The Annapolis Harbormaster asks boat owners to check in on their boats after each high tide. Also, to avoid potential damage, boats that can move off anchor to a mooring ball where possible should do so. Owners are responsible for any damage that occurs from their boat to another or property, the city said. In addition, residents in the area are being advised to secure any loose objects in yards and homes such as outdoor furniture, tents, plants, or lawn ornaments so they don’t become projectiles.