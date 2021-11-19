Annapolis housing authority receives $450,000 grant for housing redevelopment

“It provides us with an opportunity to engage in a much more robust and comprehensive revitalization strategy for Eastport Terrace and Harbour House neighborhoods,” said Melissa Maddox-Evans, executive director of the housing authority. “And it enables us to organize and engage the community in the planning efforts as to what the vision should be for that community. There will be extensive outreach activities that go along with this grant. ... It’s designed to be a collaborative effort with the city but also with the residents and neighboring communities and local businesses and all governmental entities. It’s a very comprehensive collaboration.”