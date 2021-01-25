Annapolis City Council to debate ordinances for a 12th city holiday, resolution condemning U.S. Capitol insurrection

This resolution condemns former President Donald Trump and the mob of his supporters that stormed the U.S. Capitol building two weeks ago in a failed insurrection attempt that left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer. For weeks before the violent clash on Jan. 6, Trump lied about the 2020 election results, saying he won rather than losing. He left office on Wednesday when Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president. The U.S. House of Representatives swiftly impeached him following the attack. Ten Republicans joined Democrats, making it the most bipartisan impeachment in history.