Annapolis Pride took the state capital by glitter-and-rainbow storm last year with the city’s first parade. In five months, the group is planning an even bigger celebration.
The second annual Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival will be Saturday, June 27, the organization announced Monday.
The parade will again begin at 12 p.m. on Amos Garrett Boulevard, running along West Street to end at Calvert Street. The festival will go until 5 p.m. on West Street between Church Circle and Calvert Street, as well as in Whitmore Park.
The musical entertainment lineup and grand marshals have yet to be announced. Information about the event including sponsorship opportunities, volunteer sign-up, and an entertainer interest form are at annapolispride.org.
Last year’s event brought thousands to downtown Annapolis, winning the Washington Blade’s “Best Regional Pride” award.
“When I saw all the people last June, marching in the parade, attending the festival, smiling and laughing, it represented a dream come true for so many,” Annapolis Pride founder Jeremy Browning said in the release.
"It was a special day in Annapolis, filled with love, family, and community. And we’re so excited to see that again in five more months.”
Founded in 2018, Annapolis Pride is a Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer+ advocacy organization focused on making Annapolis and Anne Arundel County safe for the queer community. The group has worked with the Anne Arundel Public Library system and has helped create liaison positions in the Annapolis Police Department, Anne Arundel County Police department and County Executive’s office.
June is recognized worldwide as LGBTQ+ Pride Month, with this year marking the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in New York City, a pivotal moment in history for the LGBTQ+ rights movement.