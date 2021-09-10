Six Anne Arundel high school graduates awarded Annapolis police scholarships

Six Anne Arundel County high school graduates have been awarded scholarships through the Annapolis Police Scholarship Fund, the department announced.
The winners are 2021 graduates: Katerina Brown, Damira Fowlkes and Isabella Papaleonti of Annapolis High School; Amelia Clemens and Simon Durland of St. Mary’s High School; and Kelly May of South River High School.
“Education, through college or a trade school, is so very important. I am so happy that the Annapolis Police can support these young scholars as they continue their studies,” Chief Ed Jackson said in a news release. “The Annapolis Police Department is fortunate to have such unwavering support for our Scholarship Fund. A heartfelt thank you and our steadfast support to the recipients.”
The scholarship fund was established in 2017 to award Annapolis students with tuition assistance. Twenty-three scholarships have been awarded so far.
The scholarships were funded through anonymous donations. For the third straight year, an anonymous donor made a donation in memory of the five Capital Gazette staffers killed in an attack on the newsroom in 2018: Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters.
“We are proud of the scholarship recipients and wish them much success in their academic endeavors,” said Lt. Kevin Krauss of the APD Community Outreach Division. “A huge thank you to our community supporters—we appreciate your generosity and commitment. Our program would not be possible without your support!”
The recipients
Katerina Brown will attend the University of Maryland, College Park, majoring in Hearing and Speech Science. She earned a 3.69 GPA at Annapolis High School where she was in the International Baccalaureate Program. She achieved honor roll (all semesters) and was a member of the National Honor Society. Katerina volunteers at the Lighthouse Shelter, Sarah’s House and she helps the elderly clean and organize their homes. She was an active member of the Annapolis High Red Cross Chapter, The Key Club, Interact Club and Optimist Club.
Amelia Clemens will attend Catholic University of America, where she will major in nursing. Amelia earned a 3.79 GPA at St. Mary’s High School. Her honors include: Parvis Scholar, National Honor Society National English Honor Society. Gold Award for Girl Scouts. She has participated in several clubs including the Global Citizen Club & Interact Club. She invested over 90 hours of service and creating a website for Girl Scouts to explore global opportunities and travel resources. She has volunteered her time in nursing homes. Amelia organized & executed a fundraiser for a very sick child in Annapolis. Amelia also managed events for children in families dealing with cancer.
Simon Durland is headed to Penn State this fall where he will major in actuarial science. Simon’s teachers describe him as a “highly intelligent, generous, diversely talented and a diligent young man.” He earned a 3.85 GPA at St. Mary’s High School. His achievements include: Saints Scholarship for Leadership in Sports, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Medal for Outstanding Math Student, Parvis Scholar, National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, and Student Athletes in Leadership. He also volunteers his time tutoring a 4th grade student with mental and physical disabilities to help him improve his math skills. He prepares and serves dinner at the Lighthouse Shelter. He also served with a temporary shelter program during Covid winter relief. He visits the homebound, serves as a liturgist, and cleans the sanctuary and pews at St. Mary’s for the Campus Care program.
Damira Fowlkes will attend the Parsons School of Design in New York City to study fashion design. Damira has been described as “an enthusiastic fashion designer eager to contribute to team success. She has attention to detail, excellent organizational skills with a clear understanding of drawing, apparel construction and pattern making.” Damira had a 3.5 GPA at Annapolis High School. She achieved an AVID cord at graduation, was a finalist in the 2020 Miss Teen Maryland pageant and volunteers at the Annapolis SPCA, where she cares for sick and injured animals. She grooms and preps them for adoption.
Kelly May will be attending the University of Tennessee where she plans to major in biomedical engineering. She earned a 3.97 GPA at South River High School. Kelly’s achievements include being a member of the National Honor Society and Science National Honor Society. Kelly received an AP Scholar with Honors Award, and was on Principal’s Honor Roll throughout her high school career. She also won 2nd Place in the eCybermissions competition in Maryland. Kelly volunteers at Calvary United Methodist Church where she teaches Vacation Bible School. She is a Sunday school teacher and a Youth Director Assistant. Throughout her high school career she has participated in multiple clubs. In her senior year, Kelly was a research assistant intern at Keystone Research Solutions.
Latest Annapolis
Isabella Papaleonti will attend the Honors College at George Mason University this fall and plans to major in criminal justice. Isabella earned a 3.72 GPA at Annapolis High School. Her accolades include Honor Roll for every semester of her high school career, being a member of the National Honor Society, team captain with Honorable Mention of All County Basketball, and leading scorer and Team MVP of Anne Arundel County Girl’s Basketball. Isabella volunteered with the Annapolis Optimist Club from Grades 6 -12. She participates in an annual clothing drive for the homeless, is a volunteer dog walker at the SPCA, and worked on a Suicide Prevention Concert Fundraiser.