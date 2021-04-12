Annapolis alderman to introduce sweeping police reform bill at Monday meeting, Mayor Buckley’s budget to be unveiled

Savidge, who is white, took action after hundreds of thousands of Americans flooded the streets last summer to protest police brutality and racism in law enforcement after the high-profile killings of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and other Black people who died at the hands of police. While he crafted the bill mostly on his own, with help from the City Law Office to pass legal muster, Savidge said he drew heavily from existing non-discrimination initiatives from the NAACP and ACLU. He also explored police reform language from other jurisdictions, including Montgomery County, Washington, D.C. and Baltimore City.