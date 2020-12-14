Group tapped to form Annapolis police civilian review board will meet for first time this week

A group tasked with creating a civilian board to oversee the Annapolis Police Department will meet for the first time this week.
The advisory panel as it’s called — not to be confused with the proposed oversight board, which has yet to be formed — will meet Thursday, Dec. 17 at 5 p.m.
William Rowel, an adviser to Mayor Gavin Buckley, is in charge of the initiative. He will convene the meeting where members will make introductions and receive an orientation. Later they will begin a deep dive into all facets of creating the board, such as constitutional rights, Maryland’s Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, related case law, other federal, state and local statutes, law enforcement oversight ethics and more.
“Their task is to identify what could work in Annapolis,” said Rowel, who is a member of the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement, and has extensive experience in local police reform efforts. In 2015, Rowel chaired a panel that published a report recommending a host of police reforms in the city, including at least one that was eventually adopted by the department: body cameras.
While the advisory panel will involve the police and will seek feedback from the department about its creation, the body will be wholly independent and unbeholden to any law enforcement or political body, Rowel said.
“It’s deliberately a space for learning, conversations and really unpacking how we get to a really, really robust civilian review board model,” he said. “And that’s it.”
Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson has offered support for the proposal and said it builds credibility for officers in the community and helps residents better understand what the police do.
The panel’s meetings will be public. Rowel envisions the group operating in a public-facing, transparent process that includes a range of stakeholders from community advocates, activists, attorneys, current and former police officers and citizens who have had personal experience with police. The goal is to demonstrate the same openness that will eventually be asked of the police department by the civilian review board, he said.
What the board will look like is up to the panel to decide. There are hundreds of civilian oversight entities in the country. Their makeup and responsibilities tend to vary by jurisdiction. Typically they are where residents can file complaints against police officers and have them reviewed by a group of peers.
“Members of the public have to have an opportunity or a pathway to have a say in how they are policed,” Rowel said.
Rowel expects the panel will hammer out a set of recommendations by spring that would be used to draft legislation formalizing the civilian review board. During the process, the City Council and Buckley will be kept abreast of their progress, he said.
Buckley announced plans to create the board in June, just days after George Floyd, a Black man, was killed at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer, sparking widespread protests against police brutality across the country. Thousands of Anne Arundel residents took to the streets as well.
The panel comprises a range of individuals with diverse backgrounds. There are community advocates like Phil Ateto and Toni Strong-Pratt. Justin Caldwell, an Annapolis resident, will bring his personal experience with police to the panel. Local activists, like the Rev. Marguerite Morris and Monica Lindsey, a member of the Caucus of African American Leaders, NAACP, and Anne Arundel Acting together, are also included.
“I just wanted to ensure that the underrepresented communities in Annapolis had someone on the board that could relate to them and ensure that their situations were getting handled in a just manner,” said Harold “Mo” Lloyd III, another panel member who runs a nonprofit for Annapolis youth.
The panel contains current law enforcement officers, Officer Robert Horne, who heads the Annapolis Police Department’s Reentry Program, and Sgt. Christopher Kintop, the lead steward for the Annapolis Police Union. Other members include James Spearman, a retired Annapolis police officer, and retired Baltimore County Police Sgt. Randy Williams.
Judy Buddensick, chair of the Annapolis Police Foundation and a member of the chief’s advisory panel, said she agreed to join the panel to help the city be “prepared not reactive.”
“We’re so lucky that we have who we have, but we should have things in place, God forbid something ever went wrong,” Buddensick said. “Let’s put the tools in place.”