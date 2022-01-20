Annapolis police chief: Rookie officer charged with assault, fired from department

The Annapolis Police Department fired an officer who was recently hired from the Baltimore Police Department after he was arrested Saturday on assault charges, Chief Ed Jackson said Tuesday.
Dwight Forsythe, 26, of Odenton, was one of a dozen new recruits hired by the Annapolis department. Forsythe was a lateral hire from Baltimore City and started field training in December as part of the Annapolis force. He was still in a probationary period during his training when he was terminated Tuesday.
“I’ve decided on the advice of my deputy chief and my commander to terminate his services,” Jackson said. “I made the decision because he is probationary. We just don’t want that type of behavior associated with the Annapolis Police Department.”
Anne Arundel County police arrested Forsythe on Saturday and charged him with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment for allegedly strangling his fiancee during a dispute over their relationship, police said. Officers arrived around 3:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Hammonds Branch Road in Odenton for a report of domestic violence.
An officer received a key to the apartment from the leasing office after knocking on the door and receiving no response, police wrote in charging documents. Forsythe opened the door before officers made entry and was detained, police wrote.
A woman told police she was having a verbal argument with Forsythe that turned physical when she confronted Forsythe about a relationship he was having with another person. The argument escalated, and Forsythe pushed and pinned her against a bedroom door and strangled her for about five seconds, police wrote in charging documents.
The woman declined medical assistance from the fire department, police wrote.
Forsythe was held without bond at a county detention center until Tuesday, when he was released on his own recognizance. Forsythe did not have an attorney listed in online court records.