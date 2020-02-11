Annapolis City Council hears from public on 1-year short-term-rental moratorium

The Annapolis City Council heard from residents and stakeholders Monday about a proposed one-year moratorium on issuing short-term rental licenses in the city, less than a month after the council passed legislation regulating the properties.
The resolution, proposed by Alderman Rob Savidge, D-Ward 7, would allow the city to amend the zoning language in City Code to address density issues caused by existing short-term rental properties, the Ward 7 alderman said. Savidge was the lone dissenting vote when the council passed O-26-19, Jan. 13.
During public comment, several residents who call themselves “little Airbnbs" because they rent out part of their primary residence, spoke out against Savidge’s proposed moratorium. They asked that the city align its short-term rental laws with a similar bill working its way through the Anne Arundel County Council.
“It’s perfect from the definition of short-term rentals to friendly registration-only requirements,” said Ward 1 resident Susan Margulies.
Ward 2 resident Julia Clark urged the city to adopt language similar to the county bill.
“I don’t think that the current legislation is satisfying the intent of what the city wanted to do,” Clark said. “As little Airbnbs, we are living on our properties and keeping the city affordable. ... The city benefits from that. We are providing a service to the city, having our rooms for rent.”
A moratorium would make the council look foolish, said Annapolis lobbyist Bruce Bereano, who spoke on behalf of travel giant Expedia.
“You passed a good bill. It’s unfortunate … to stop things," said Bereano. “It’s counterproductive and respectfully it will make the council look foolish. To bring a resolution to bring a halt to things, I think the public is going to think the council doesn’t know what it’s doing.”
The council had not made a decision on Savidge’s resolution, R-10-20, by press deadline.
In other business
The council was also expected to debate a complete ban on all plastic bags provided at the point of sale at retail stores in the city.
The bill, also sponsored by Savidge, would still allow paper bags for a fee of 20 cents per bag. But the fee will only be for retail stores that are 20,000 square feet or greater, Savidge said, a move intended to ease the financial burden on smaller stores in the city.
The council also held a hearing on legislation that would require installing sprinkler systems on Main Street and part of Francis Street by 2025. The bill is co-sponsored by Alderwoman Elly Tierney, D-Ward 1, and Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell Charles, D-Ward 3.
The bill, O-3-20, incentivizes those owners with a revolving fund and a tax credit to help offset the cost of installing these systems.
The legislation would cover properties along Main Street and a handful on one side of Francis Street, according to a map included with the legislation.
A fire in a building on Duke of Gloucester Street in November spurred Tierney to introduce the legislation, she said.
Fire safety advocates, including Josh Shapiro, the chair of the capital region chapter of the National Fire Sprinkler Association, spoke in favor of the bill. Shapiro invoked another recent fire — the Annapolis Yacht Club fire in 2015 — as an example that sprinklers are an essential life-saving function that should be installed in all buildings.
“Fire sprinklers save lives,” Shapiro said. “You should be very happy that above you, there are fire sprinklers.”
Other members of the council have shown support for Tierney’s bill.
Fire is a major threat to the downtown and Historic District and must be addressed, said Alderman Ross Arnett, D-Ward 8.
Other strategies to protect buildings such as fire-retardant paint and a fire response system that connects directly to the Annapolis fire department must also be considered, he said.
Commercial properties would be subject to annual inspections by the city fire department, according to the bill. Residential dwellings don’t require an inspection.