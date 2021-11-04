Former Annapolis city manager named as interim Planning and Zoning director

From 2003 to 2010, Mallinoff was the head of the city’s Department of Neighborhood and Environmental Programs before he became city manager. He also served as city administrator under Mayor Al Hopkins from 1989 to 1995. Mallinoff went on to become city manager in Newport, Rhode Island. He returned to Annapolis in 2002 to work for Mayor Ellen O. Moyer on a one-year contract to streamline the city’s permitting process. He was the acting chief of the Bureau of Inspections and Permits, then head of the neighborhood programs department.