New planning, permitting, inspection platform Citizen Self Service debuts in Annapolis

The city of Annapolis launched "Citizen Self Service," a new online permitting, planning and inspections platform, as well a new 311 app this week to replace the antiquated eTRAKiT system. (Annapolis online permitting system)

The city of Annapolis has unveiled a new planning, permitting and inspection platform, replacing an obsolete system that residents found cumbersome and complicated.

Citizen Self Service and companion app called “Anna 311″ will replace eTRAKiT, the Internet-based system the city has used since 2008. Annapolis began searching for a new platform in fall 2020, when cyberattacks crippled eTRAKiT and left the city without a permitting system for several weeks. From rental unit inspections to applications for home remodeling projects, nothing could move forward without eTRAKiT.

At the time, former City Manager David Jarrell began talking with Tyler Technologies, a Plano, Texas, firm to purchase a new system. Even when eTRAKiT was back online, residents and city employees continued to be frustrated with the aging platform, which had no mobile interface and was no longer supported with software upgrades.

It took more than two years, but the new Citizen Self Service is finally here.

“The new system allows for a more transparent process overall,” Annapolis Planning and Zoning Director Michael La Place said in a news release. “When users can see the status of permits and plans online, it lets them know next steps. I couldn’t be more pleased to offer this improved customer service technology to those who do business with the city.”

To pay for Citizen Self Service, the city used emergency federal funding from the coronavirus pandemic. Although planning has yet to receive a final bill, the new system is expected to cost $520,000, about what it was projected, city spokesperson Mitchelle Stephenson said. For support and usage, Tyler Technologies will charge the city $74,000 per year.

Registering for the new system requires maneuvering through a fairly straightforward five-step process. Once a new account is live, a central dashboard displays the user’s active permits, plans, inspections, invoices and licenses.

Owning chickens, hosting block parties and hanging banners are three of the 129 permits residents can now apply and pay for through Citizen Self Service. Contractors planning remodeling and construction projects will especially benefit, Stephenson said, because they can now avoid trips to two separate offices: one to submit plans and one to pay for a permit.

“It’s a game-changer,” Stephenson said.

Anna 311, a companion mobile phone app, allows residents or visitors to report concerns to the city, from stormwater management issues to potentially unlicensed peddlers. To use the app, download “My Civic 311,” and select, “My Annapolis.”

Both products are created by Tyler Technologies. More than 650 American municipalities use the company’s “Civic Access for Enterprise” permitting and licensing software, spokesperson Karen Shields said. Tyler also experienced a cyberattack during the fall of 2020, but the company has stepped up its mitigation efforts, including collaboration with law enforcement, regular software updates and client education, Shields said in a statement.

“Because cyberattacks have become increasingly sophisticated, we encourage clients and employees to remain vigilant, follow security protocols and report any unusual or suspicious activity to their information technology or security team,” she said.