Parking changes begin in downtown Annapolis this week

Premium Parking takes over enforcement in downtown Annapolis this week, replacing a firm that will continue overseeing parking rules in the rest of the city. The changeover, which began Monday, includes new signage, kiosks and more encouragement for motorists to pay via the ParkMobile app.

Premium Parking’s enforcement area includes areas south of College Avenue, King George Street, Randall Street and Dock Street, and east of Church Circle and South Street, stretching to Spa Creek.

Rates will remain $2 per hour, for a maximum of two hours. Under legislation currently before City Council, however, the parking time may soon be extended in some areas. Enforcement hours for meter spots are 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. six days a week, and noon to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Residents can still apply for parking permits and pay all parking citations at annapolisparking.com. Premium will utilize a separate citation platform, Glideparcs.

Parking signs on Main Street in Annapolis, September 23, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

All five of the city’s parking districts were previously enforced by SP+, a Chicago-based North American parking conglomerate whose holdings also include Central Parking. But their competitor won out and will receive a large chuck of Annapolis business under a new financing agreement to rebuild Hillman Garage and renovate City Dock. Money collected from downtown parking enforcement in Districts 1 and 2 will help fund the new garage, which is scheduled to be completed next summer. Paid parking is effective 24/7 in those residential districts.

SP+ will continue enforcing parking regulations in other areas of the city, including most of West Street. A spokesperson from SP+ referred questions to city communications staff related to the enforcement changeover, which kicked in Monday.

Regardless of where drivers are issued a citation in the city, the ticket will clearly identify where on the city’s parking website they should go to pay, said Mitchelle Stephenson, a city spokesperson.

“The goal is to ensure the customer experience is as smooth as possible,” Stephenson said.

In one respect, the change has not gone smoothly: Premium has been asked to replace signs hung on Main Street in June because the company failed to include enforcement times.

In an email, Brendan Bodensteiner, a local operations manager for Premium Parking, said the operator will be installing the new signage.

“Premium is handling the fabrication of the signs and installation,” Bodensteiner said. “The updated and added signs are in response to feedback provided by the city, local partners, residents and local businesses.”

Covered meters make people use the app at an additional fee. Parking signs on Main Street in Annapolis, September 23, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Erik Evans, director of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership, said the new signs, which direct users to pay using the ParkMobile app, have caused some confusion, especially for visitors to Annapolis.. For the past several weeks, meters along Main Street have been covered with hoods, leaving motorists with the ParkMobile app as their only option to pay for parking, with no way to know enforcement hours.

The single space meters will be replaced by multispace kiosks similar to the city’s other parking areas, Bodensteiner said.

Of the parking enforcement changes Mayor Gavin Buckley, said, “It will cause some inconvenience but it’s less of an inconvenience than having to raise taxes.”