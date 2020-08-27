City of Annapolis to resume parking enforcement after Labor Day, offers free vouchers to businesses

Annapolis will resume issuing parking citations at metered spots after Labor Day, Mayor Gavin Buckley announced Thursday.
SP+, the city’s parking vendor, had stopped issuing tickets March 17, just days after Buckley declared a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The move effectively made parking free and was meant to help relieve the financial hit businesses were taking after being forced to close under state and local orders. In recent months, state and county executive orders related to the pandemic have loosened, allowing restaurants and retailers to reopen at partial capacity.
While tickets for expired meters were halted, officials still issued fines for cars left in spots longer than the time limit, said Mitchelle Stephenson, an Annapolis spokesperson.
To continue helping businesses recover amid the pandemic, the city will give out free parking vouchers for city garages — similar to those used in the Park, Shop and Dine program — to distribute to customers for up to four hours parking. About 2,000 passes are being printed this week and distributed to businesses, Stephenson said. Companies will also receive a letter notifying them of the change.
“What we are attempting to do is level the playing field and ensure that parking is readily available,” said Alderwoman Elly Tierney, D-Ward 1. “Hillman and Gott’s garages remain relatively empty and the meter fee structure encourages people to park in those lots.”
During the five-month enforcement hiatus, the city did not turn off meters, collecting some parking revenue. The city received about $913,000 from parking meters, garages and street parking between March and June 30, according to revenue data provided by the city. That is a 14% reduction compared to $1,043,000 made during a typical four-month period. That period also includes two weeks in early March when parking enforcement was proceeding normally, City Manager David Jarrell said.
“The lots are filling up and, without the normal turnover of the spaces since they are free, people are unable to park,” Jarrell said. “The city is spending a lot to maintain infrastructure and provide support to businesses. The parking fees are the main revenue stream that needs to be restored.”
In July, parking revenue dropped by 27% compared to a typical month, failing to surpass $200,000 in total earnings. Gott’s Court Garage pulled in less than half the revenue it usually does. Meters on South Street saw a 60% drop in revenue.
The cancellation of significant events drawing large crowds of people like the spring Annapolis boat shows and July 4th fireworks may have attributed to the revenue shortfalls. Last week the city canceled both fall boat shows, losing yet another economic and parking revenue driver due to the pandemic.
In June, the city launched recovery zones; areas closed to traffic to allow businesses additional space to operate and made parking free during select times at Gott’s Court and Hillman garages.
Gott’s Court Garage is free Wednesday to Sunday after 5 p.m. when the inner West Street recovery zone is open. Hillman Garage is free when the upper Main Street recovery zone is open: Thursday to Sunday after 5 p.m.