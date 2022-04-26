Annapolis City Council extends outdoor dining through October

Outdoor dining at Preserve on Main Street on Saturday, January 30, 2021. The Annapolis City Council reconsidered the resolution R-22-22 Monday night and passed the bill unanimously to let restaurants continue serving guests in the areas known as recovery zones until late October. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Restaurants will be allowed to offer outdoor dining in designated parking lots and spaces through the end of October.

The Annapolis City Council reconsidered the resolution R-22-22 Monday night and passed it unanimously clearing the way for restaurants to continue serving guests in the areas known as recovery zones .

The legislation requires the city to conduct a pilot study over the next six months to determine the impact of the outdoor dining program on residents and the surrounding community. An initial version of the bill was passed on April 11 but the dining permissions would have expired in June during peak outdoor dining season.

The six months will be spent preparing the “enormous amount of legislative effort” to overhaul the city’s outdoor dining code, said Alderman Ross Arnett, a Democrat from Ward 8, who sponsored the resolution.

“We need to be careful ... that we’re not doing things that are going to have unintended consequences,” Arnett said.

Monica Jones, a Fifth Street resident, was among a group of residents who testified against the passage of the resolution.

Jones has made “numerous complaints” to city staff, her alderman and others about the noise caused by outdoor diners at a restaurant near her home in Eastport.

“The noise is deafening and it is affecting every aspect of my life. I can find no peace whatsoever,” she said. “The city is choosing business and money over its residents. I ask that you not allow this to happen to Eastport.”

The council approved an amendment to the bill that authorizes the director of planning and zoning to establish rules and regulations related to outdoor dining, including establishing an application fee of up to $4,228 for applicants requesting reduced or zero parking requirements during the study period.

The revenue from these applications will go into the city’s parking fund to provide transit alternatives.

“If you’re going to displace parking, you should pay into a parking fund so we can mobilize people to other parking assets,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley, who sponsored the amendment.

Ward 7 Democrat Rob Savidge supported the extension of outdoor dining, in part, to allow new Planning and Zoning Director Michael LaPlace enough time to start his job and promulgate outdoor dining rules.

“It’s unfair to him,” Savidge said of La Place. “I don’t think it’s going to hurt us to give him more time.”

Another resident, Frank Smollen, of Chesapeake Avenue, questioned why the city would need to study outdoor dining over the summer when it has been occurring over the last year or more during the pandemic.

Alderman DaJuan Gay, a Ward 6 Democrat, agreed that the city has had time to study the issue, adding that he supported outdoor dining but worried that extending it six months would increase tension between the council, the community and the restaurants.

“My fear is at the end of the time period, you’re gonna say, ‘Well, let’s make it permanent,’” Smollen said. “I think that’s what’s on the agenda.”

Alderwoman Elly Tierney, a Ward 1 Democrat, empathized with the frustrations of residents, admitting the city has “exhausted the patience” of those who live near outdoor dining establishments. Tierney introduced an amendment two weeks ago to shorten the study period to two months.

“I can’t understand why we can’t this done in six weeks,” she said.

The council also approved legislation sponsored by Tierney to includes leased on-street parking spaces, also known as parklets, in the definition of a sidewalk cafe in the City Code, which is “any area situated on a public sidewalk where food, refreshments, and/or beverages are sold by a restaurant, delicatessen, ice cream shop or coffee shop.”

The city has established an application process for businesses to begin leasing up to two public parking spaces for outdoor dining.

Other business

The council passed two bills to waive permitting fees for an HVAC renovation project at Bates Middle School and another for the docking fees for ships taking part in the Annapolis UpRigging: Maritime and Heritage Festival next month.

Two other bills received final approval, including one to tighten enforcement on mooring balls that are leased in city waters and another that updates the permitting process for special events that take place on city property.