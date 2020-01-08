Overdose deaths in Annapolis hit a four-year high in 2019 despite overall overdoses trending downward, but the majority were people who did not live in the city, preliminary data shows.
Thirteen people died of an opioid-related overdose in Annapolis, according to data from the Office of Emergency Management, surpassing the totals in each of the previous three years. There were 10 opioid-related deaths in 2016, 12 in 2017 and 11 in 2018.
Those numbers diverge somewhat from county-wide trends which saw a 15% reduction in opioid deaths last year while overdoses dropped in every month but one in 2019 compared to the year before, county data shows. Black city residents are also disproportionately affected compared to the county, in which white overdoses dominate.
While Annapolis’s population is much smaller than Anne Arundel County’s, and therefore more prone to wider statistical swings, the data highlights the need for resources in the city, said Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, Anne Arundel County Health Officer.
The difficulty is understanding exactly what is happening in the city and what is causing deaths to remain constant.
“The challenge we have is it’s hard to understand the story when there are so few people involved," Kalyanaraman said. “From our standpoint what it says is that there is a still continued need there in Annapolis.”
Total overdoses in the city dropped from 199 in 2018 to 165 in 2019, a 17% reduction, which aligns with state- and county-wide trends. Anne Arundel County had a 21% reduction in non-fatal overdoses in 2019, data shows.
Among all overdoses in the city, 130 were heroin or opioid-related, 13 were for PCP, seven were other drugs and the cause was unknown for 15 cases. But a significant portion — 65% or 107 overdoses — were non-Annapolis residents, compared to 32% were Annapolitans, said Annapolis Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Simmons.
There was not enough information to determine where 3% of those who overdosed were from, Simmons said.
The exact reason why so many non-Annapolitans are overdosing in the city limits won’t be determined without further investigation, he said.
Annapolis Office of Emergency Management includes PCP in the year-end counts because city officials have determined that it is enough of an issue to warrant attention and resources, Simmons said. There were 35 overdoses in 2018 and 22 in 2017.
“We think that it’s enough of a problem that we want to keep an eye on it and we’re saying we need someone with some expertise — the health officer and his staff — to help us develop some type of strategy whether it’s a preventative strategy or response strategy to what we see as a growing problem with PCP," he said.
Mayor Gavin Buckley praised city and county officials’ efforts in deploying a range of resources to combat the opioid epidemic but said he was disappointed that overdose deaths remained high.
“We have an excellent team. Kevin Simmons has done a great job,” Buckley said. “We obviously attacked this thing from day one with a lot of city resources; we’re losing our father and mothers and children. It could be anyone’s children."
Ward-by-ward breakdown
For the fifth year in a row, Ward 6 had the most overdoses in the city with 47, though it dropped sharply from its 2018 total of 72.
Ward 4 and Ward 8 both experienced the largest uptick. Ward 4, represented by Democratic Alderwoman Sheila Finlayson, jumped from 17 in 2018 to 26 a year later. About a dozen of those occurred in the Newtowne 20 public housing community, according to Annapolis data.
In Ward 8, represented by Alderman Ross Arnett, a Democrat, 23 people overdosed, third-most among all wards, up from 14 in 2018.
About 30 opioid overdoses and five more attributed to PCP were reported in Eastport Terrace in Ward 6. Another Ward 6 neighborhood, Robinwood, had seven opioid-related overdoses. Several of the Ward 8 overdoses occurred very near the border with Ward 6, as well.
In August, the Anne Arundel County health department deployed a program called AA Power, in which volunteers — some of whom are in recovery themselves — are sent into hard-hit areas of the city to distribute fentanyl testing strips and other harm reduction resources, Simmons said.
“People who are addicted, you know, they feel better talking to people who are pretty much in the same boat as they are,” he said, adding that all the programs take particular care not to stigmatize or demonize people who are dealing with addiction.
Since its inception, AA Power has distributed 754 naloxone kits and more than 1,100 fentanyl testing strips.
Contrasting demographics
Annapolis also stands apart from Anne Arundel County demographically.
Black men in the city are far more likely to overdose compared to those who live in the county, according to county health department data.
Among the 3,760 black men in the city in 2019, 59 overdosed, data shows, a rate of 15 in every 1,000 which has nearly doubled since 2017. Total overdoses among black men have increased from 32 in 2017 to 54 in 2018 and 59 last year.
In contrast, white men, who account for four times the population, overdose at a rate of less than three per 1,000, data shows. Overdoses among white men have reduced by half — 62 to 33 — between 2017 and 2019, but white males between the ages of 25 and 34 are still the second-highest demographic to overdose, Simmons said.
Similarly, black women have been disproportionately affected. In a population of about 4,900 in Annapolis, about 2.4 of every 1,000 black women overdose. While about one in every 1,000 white women overdoses despite having a population of more than 12,400. Rates among white men and women remain consistent when compared to the county.
Some of the racial disparities could be attributed to long-time heroin users — some of whom are black — who are now dying with the influx of fentanyl into the drug market, Simmons said. “With the introduction of fentanyl, it started dropping them like flies."
These differences have spurred the city to deploy city-specific programs to suit its needs, all of which work in concert, Simmons said.
The Naptown Anti-Dope movement, an initiative from Buckley’s office, ventures into the community for outreach sessions to hand out resources. Simmons’ office provides technical support with the ODFree website, which posts testimonials, and includes a dashboard of tools and resources, holding all the programs in one location. The Your Life Matters program, run by the Annapolis Fire Department, offers hands-free CPR and Narcan administration training sessions.
“Basically the long and the short of it is we are different. We have different issues and problems,” Simmons said. “We are doing what we need to do and implementing Annapolis-centric programs to deal with our particular issues which are a little different than the county as a whole.”
More resources in 2020
More money and resources are on the way in 2020, Simmons said.
Simmons and Kalyanaraman hope to expand some of the programs already in use to other parts of the county. For example, the county health department is seeking grant funding from the Opioid Operational Command Center to expand the Wellness Mobile, an RV stafed by health professionals who offer substance use disorder care.
Bringing the program to the city twice a week would allow people to be treated directly on the scene, especially providing buprenorphine which helps eliminate the drug sickness related to withdrawal from opioids, Simmons said.
Meanwhile, Annapolis police will deploy the Substance Use Disorder Project this year, a program funded through the opioid command center. The program is still in the planning stages, said Annapolis police spokeswoman Amy Miguez, but the idea is to partner with clinicians to complete follow-ups with people who have recently overdosed to offer further resources and encourage them to enter treatment.
“We were trying to think outside the box,” Miguez said. “We want to create more opportunities where people can get some offers of help. ... You never know when that outreach is going to be effective.”