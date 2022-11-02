Man injured in Obery Court shooting, Annapolis Police say

Annapolis Police are investigating a shooting in the Obery Court community Tuesday that sent one man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Obery Court just before 6 p.m. to find an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso, police said. The victim was transported to a local trauma center by the Annapolis Fire Department with non-life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement

Police have not released any information on a suspect.

Annapolis Police detectives are investigating the incident. Those with information about this incident are encouraged to contact detectives at 410-260-3439, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.