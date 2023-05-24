Annapolis nonprofits line up to request financial help from City Council

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Monday was dialing for dollars night at Annapolis City Council. Or so it seemed when a series of Annapolis nonprofits petitioned the council for higher budget allocations and fee waivers during the coming fiscal year.

The Downtown Annapolis Partnership, Annapolis Arts District, Wiley H. Bates Heritage Center, Charting Careers and the Annapolis All-Stars II all sent multiple representatives to the council meeting. The former three groups are all seeking higher budget allocations in the proposed fiscal 2024 budget, while the All-Stars attended in support of a resolution that would waive nearly $14,000 in field rental fees.

Advertisement

Additionally, the nonprofit Charting Careers petitioned the council to continue funding the Adopt-a-Community grant program, which was established last year by Ward 4 Alderwoman Sheila Finlayson but was not included in Mayor Gavin Buckley’s budget.

Finlayson’s proposal to continue funding Adopt-a-Community is one of 48 proposed budget amendments that council members will begin debating Thursday at a work session, and vote on at an all-day budget meeting June 5. With those dates in mind, nonprofit leaders lobbied council to vote “yes” on delivering more dollars.

Advertisement

The Downtown Annapolis Partnership and Annapolis Arts District

A flower arrangement decorates the entrance to a store on Main Street in Annapolis for the 68th annual May Day basket competition, sponsored by the Downtown Annapolis Partnership and the Garden Club of Old Annapolis Towne, on Monday May 1, 2023. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

The Downtown Annapolis Partnership and the Annapolis Arts District, two nonprofits led by Evans Management proprietor Erik Evans, are slated to receive a total of $85,000 in contracting fees from the city. The chairs of both boards encouraged the council to raise those tabs.

Initiatives run by the partnership include May Day flower baskets, Small Business Saturday, fall pumpkin displays and the holiday illumination, chair Matt Schatzle said. The $50,000 general allocation and $20,000 “Annapolis in Bloom” allocation from the city are a vote of confidence that allows the partnership to apply for other grants.

“Any money you give us gets maximized,” Schatzle said.

The city has awarded the Arts District $15,000 for the past several years, and that funding accounts for about 25% of the nonprofit’s total budget, board chair Laura Price said.

“If additional money is found to support us, we would be grateful,” Price said.

The Arts District is not affiliated with the city’s Arts in Public Places Commission, which awards grants from a percentage of the city’s hotel taxes. Likewise, the Downtown Annapolis Partnership is not affiliated with the Inner West Street Association, organizers of Dinner Under the Stars, art fairs and other events. Evans led the Inner West Street Association until the end of 2021, when the board opted not to renew his contract.

Evans has also drawn scrutiny from the council, most recently for seeking state funding to hire private security workers last year without the blessing of council or the police department. In 2021, a local home and gardens shop sued the partnership for $44,000 in unpaid flower bills. The city ended up settling that tab, and also reduced Evans’ office space at the Staunton Community Center, which he rents for $1.

Schatzle told the council that the Safety Ambassador program “was a great addition” to downtown and will be expanded in 2023 so more private security workers can help visitors with directions, spot potential safety issues and call the police if necessary. Schatzle also said the “In Bloom” money is better spent. “Way less costs, way better program,” Schatzle said. “The flower baskets went up today.”

Advertisement

Neither council nor Buckley gave any indication that more money was forthcoming for either nonprofit. “Thank you for everything you guys do,” Buckley said. “You do a lot with a little.”

Adopt-a-Community grants

(By Paul W. Gillespie, Staff, Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Representatives from Charting Careers, a local education and anti-poverty nonprofit, and Veronica Grant, the president of the Obery Courts residents association, spoke in favor of renewing the Adopt-a-Community program. Charting Careers Executive Director Erin Snell and her colleague Renetra Anderson told the council that the $20,000 gave them a chance to conduct a door-to-door “needs assessment” and better support the residents.

Grant said the nonprofit’s presence has made a difference in the income-restricted apartment complex.

“Charting Careers has really been a blessing to our community,” Grant said. Activities have included a financial literacy course, an ice cream social and a bus trip for children.

Speaking by phone Wednesday, Finlayson said Adopt-a-Community deserves another year of city funding, especially since the nonprofits did not receive the money to get started until March. “It really has taken off,” she said of the program. “The program got a very late start, but the nonprofits and communities have started to coalesce.”

The Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center

More than 50 organizations sought community grant funding from the city for 2024, including 21 that had never applied before. Although the city had only $348,000 to award, the grant requests totaled nearly $1.1 million. A commission that reviews the applications recommended reducing funding levels by 25% for nonprofits that had previously applied and received grants above $15,000, as well as lowering grant amounts for any groups that had compliance issues, such as not filing quarterly reports. Funding for nearly all new applicants was capped at $5,000.

Advertisement

“The effort was to give everybody a little something,” Finlayson said.

Supporters of the Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center are angry that the city’s former Black high school, now a cultural center, was one of the organizations that received a hefty cut. This fiscal year, the center received a $28,000 community grant from the city. In 2024, they are slated to receive $16,000.

After two impassioned testimonies during the comment period, council members sought to clarify the situation. Ward 2 alderwoman Karma O’Neil explained that the Bates Center application arrived a week past the deadline.

Finlayson said in interview that believes the application was on time, but submitted to the wrong city staffer. She characterized the commission’s process as “punitive,” and is encouraging colleagues to support her amendment increasing the Bates Center’s grant. She’s also proposing restoring last year’s funding levels for the Annapolis Film Festival and the Anne Arundel Community Action Agency.

Advertisement

The Annapolis All-Stars II

Members of the Annapolis All-Stars Youth Organization walk the Juneteenth parade route downtown Annapolis, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Nate Pesce/Capital Gazette)

Nearly every year since 1989, the Annapolis All-Stars has run a fall youth football program at the Bates Athletic Complex, which is owned by the county’s Board of Education and leased to the city,

All-Stars CEO Stan Womack says he had an agreement to return to the complex this fall after field renovations and the COVID-19 pandemic, so he was surprised to learn this spring that for the first time ever, the city’s Recreation and Parks Department intended to charge the All-Stars.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

To pay the proposed $13,810 fee, Womack would have to fundraise on short notice and drastically increase the All-Stars’ $200 registration costs.

In an email, Francesca King, chair of the city’s Recreation Advisory Board, called the Recreation and Parks decision, “terrible news and really frustrating.”

The previous Recreation and Parks director, Archie Trader, had agreed the All-Stars could continue using the fields for free, Womack said, but Trader moved to a new job in the Annapolis Police Department in March after the council confirmed former Baltimore County Recreation and Parks director Roslyn Johnson as his replacement. Johnson raised the ire of parents by walking back a draft contract that Trader had negotiated with the Truxtun Park Penguins swim team. That public stand-off ended with the council passing a resolution offering support to the Penguins and guaranteeing practice lanes at the city’s lone public pool.

Advertisement

Womack had intended to launch a similar public relations campaign and began calling on football parents and supporters to attend the City Council meeting to protest. He called off that effort, however, after Buckley and Ward 6 Alderman DaJuan Gay sponsored a resolution that would waive the fees.

Womack, his wife Shirley and a legal advisor still attended the meeting to watch the council unanimously pass the resolution on first reader. It will be up for a final vote at a future council meeting.

“I’ve spoken with the mayor,” Womack said, speaking after the council meeting. “He says it will pass.”

Other business

While Buckley’s $180 million budget holds the property tax rate steady at $0.7380 per $100 of assessed property, home values have increased. So the rate will not go up, but revenues will: The city projects a net increase of 1.7%, or $914,334. Knowing that there is potentially more money to go around, a series of nonprofits lined up at the podium to plead their case during the public comment period.