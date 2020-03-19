No more parking tickets: Annapolis suspends issuing citations at metered spaces, offers curbside carryout spaces

Annapolis will no longer be issuing parking tickets at metered spots in the city, Mayor Gavin Buckley announced Thursday, a move aimed to support struggling businesses during the coronavirus state of emergency.
The city’s parking vendor, SP+, stopped issuing tickets Tuesday and will no longer do so until further notice, Buckley said in a press release.
The move is an attempt to help relieve the financial hit businesses are facing because of Gov. Larry Hogan’s order on Monday that all restaurants and bars must close due to the spread of coronavirus.
There are more than 100 confirmed cases of the virus in the state, Hogan announced at a press conference Thursday. Five of the cases are from Anne Arundel County.
Those restaurants still providing food by carryout or pickup will have 20-minute spaces reserved for customers, Buckley said.
“I am encouraging people to follow all of the CDC protocols and guidelines for prevention, including social distancing and frequent hand-washing. But, that doesn’t mean we can’t continue to patronize local businesses,” he said in a city news release. “Make no mistake, this pandemic is putting tremendous pressure on the local economy. The City is doing what it can to minimize those impacts.”
Buckley is hosting a virtual curbside chat with business owners to discuss how the city is supporting owners and workers during the pandemic. The meeting will be held on Facebook Live at 1 p.m.
Hogan also announced Thursday he signed an executive order to allow carryout and delivery of alcohol bars and restaurants, distilleries, breweries and wineries.
Under another Hogan executive order, the city’s liquor license renewal requirement will be delayed for 90 days, allowing license holders to continue selling liquor past the license’ expiration date.
The city has also mobilized resources for businesses and their employees. Both can be found on the city’s website:
Those resources for workers, found at this website, include:
- How to apply for unemployment benefits through the Maryland Department of Labor.
- Food Supplement Program (FSP or SNAP) benefits and Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA) through the Maryland Department of Human Resources.
- Health insurance through the COVID-19 special enrollment period for uninsured Marylanders through Maryland Health Connection.
- Local resources and assistance through Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation, and more.
The business resources page, found here, includes:
- Links to Small Business Administration local offices and low-interest disaster loans.
- Centers for Disease Control guidance for environmental cleaning and disinfection of workspaces.
- Department of Labor guidance for preparing the workplace for COVID-19
- The Maryland Department of Commerce “Business Express” section for employers, including insurance claims and opportunities for financial assistance.