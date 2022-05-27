Annapolis Memorial Day Parade to feature vets and Corvettes; city, county offices, schools closed

Veterans groups, a Corvette club and the official Town Crier are among the participants scheduled to appear in Monday’s Annapolis Memorial Day Parade.

Marchers will step off on Amos Garrett Boulevard Monday at 10 a.m., turn right on West Street and proceed to City Dock, prompting rolling road closures along the way.

City officials are encouraging residents to “stay alert to police direction” if they are traveling through the downtown area on Monday.

Unlike some other civic processions, the Annapolis Memorial Day Parade limits signage and forbids political campaigning. The city’s special events office, which organizes the parade, has asked all participants to respect the theme, “Honor Our Fallen Heroes.”

“We owe a debt of gratitude to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving their country,” Mayor Gavin Buckley said in a news release. “We can never fully repay that debt to their families and loved ones, but we must honor their sacrifice with a day of recognition.”

The list of participants includes Town Crier Fred Taylor, a historical re-enactor also known as “Squire Fred,” police and fire company honor guards and various veterans groups.

Animals are allowed to march along with humans in the parade, however, the city requires special permission if participants wish to bring horses, cows or reptiles.

The annual wreath-laying ceremony at Susan Campbell Park, organized by the Fleet Reserve Club, has been canceled, said Mitchelle Stephenson, city spokesperson. The event was canceled last year as well because of continuing concerns about COVID-19.

Visitors can park in any of the city’s parking garages: Gotts Court, Knighton, Park Place, Calvert Street and Whitmore. Hillman Garage is closed for construction. More information can be found at accessannapolis.com.

In addition to the parade, the Memorial Day holiday brings several logistical changes to Anne Arundel County.

All Annapolis, Anne Arundel, Maryland and federal offices will be closed, as will Anne Arundel County Public schools.

Anne Arundel County and Annapolis trash collection schedules will be affected. Trash collection normally scheduled to take place on Monday will be postponed until Tuesday, and Tuesday collection will occur on Wednesday. There will be no metal bulk collection on Wednesday in the city.

Annapolis Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule, with the Purple Route in operation from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Paratransit services will also be available.

Alternate transit options, including a free shuttle service between Park Place and downtown and the on-demand ridesharing program Annapolis GO will also be operating.

City offices will be closed, as well as the Stanton Center and the Pip Moyer Recreation Center.