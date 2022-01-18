Annapolis City Council meetings will return to virtual during COVID state of emergency

The Annapolis City Council will return to virtual meetings throughout the 90-day COVID-19 state of emergency, the city announced Tuesday.
A council work session on Thursday and Monday’s full council meeting will both be held virtually, as will upcoming standing committee meetings. Most boards and commissions meetings have remained virtual since the pandemic began in March 2020. All will be virtual while the state of emergency is in effect.
Mayor Gavin Buckley initially declared the 30-day order on Dec. 23 as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations soared. The council unanimously passed a resolution R-5-22 Jan. 10 to extend the emergency order through April 11.
During the Jan. 10 meeting, the council discussed moving meetings online to set an example for the public by taking steps to prevent the spread of the virus during the surge. Going virtual would help protect council members and city staff, Alderman Rob Savidge, D-Ward 7, said.
“For us, I don’t think we should assume that any of us won’t get infected,” Savidge said at the meeting. “In fact, the vaccine will certainly prevent us from getting worse … but the point is if we do get it, we may not be able to participate unless we do have it virtual.”
The following council meetings would be virtual: Jan. 24, Feb. 14, Feb. 28, March 14 and March 28. The council is also scheduled to meet on April 11, the date the order is set to expire. Work sessions are currently scheduled for Jan. 20, Jan. 27 and Feb. 17.
When the pandemic struck the city in March 2020, Buckley declared a state of emergency and the council moved to virtual meetings a few weeks later in April. At first, the city only had the technology to accept written testimony. It unveiled a live public testimony option using Skype in May, which has been lightly used since its introduction.
In July 2021, as case rates dropped with the proliferation of vaccines, the council returned to in-person meetings and welcomed the public back to John Chambers chambers for the first time in more than a year.
One resident gave in-person public testimony at the sparsely attended Jan. 10 meeting.
Those wishing to provide live public testimony may do so by visiting www.annapolis.gov/FormCenter/City-Clerk-14/Public-Comment-Web-Form-67 and selecting, “I’d like to deliver live testimony.” All meetings will be broadcast on City of Annapolis TV, Facebook.com/CityofAnnapolis and Youtube.com/CityofAnnapolis and through the City’s Legistar portal at annapolismd.Granicus.com.
Latest Annapolis
City buildings will remain open while the order is in effect, though everyone should be masked. Public-facing operations, including the Finance Counter, City Clerk’s office, License and Permits, Department of Transportation and “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center, Stanton Center and Recreation and Parks, will remain open.