All Annapolis City Council, board and commission meetings now virtual

All Annapolis City Council meetings, as well as committee, board and commission meetings, are now being held virtually, the city announced Friday.
Such meetings were canceled March 14 when Mayor Gavin Buckley declared a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The City Council has since met virtually on April 6 to extend the state of emergency until mid-May. That meeting served as a test pilot for future meetings.
“We are doing our best to do the business of the city and to be as transparent with the public as possible,” Buckley said in a statement. “We are now working toward what life in our city looks like on the other side of the pandemic.”
In the month since the declaration, city government work has begun to return to some semblance of normalcy as meetings have transitioned to remote conferencing platforms, like Zoom. The city credited technological upgrades it made in 2018 to the tune of $125,000 to upgrade the City TV studios and broadcasting equipment with helping the transition to online meetings during the pandemic.
At its second virtual City Council meeting on April 13, Buckley introduced his fiscal 2021 budget as the council went through a standard agenda and accepted written public testimony for the first time.
All meetings may be viewed on Annapolis City TV as well as on the city’s website, YouTube and Facebook. The meetings are archived to future viewing.
Last week, the city finance committee met four times as it began deliberations on Buckley’s budget.
This week, the committee will once again meet Monday through Thursday. Meetings of the Transportation and Maritime Advisory boards are also scheduled. A full schedule can be found at annapolis.gov.
The City Council will meet again on April 27.
Latest Annapolis
Those interested in submitting testimony for that meeting or any other virtual meeting may do so at www.annapolis.gov/testimony. Testimony must be submitted no later than four hours prior to the start of any meeting.