Annapolis Black leaders call on regional news media to increase diversity, equity

As an undergraduate at the University of Baltimore in 2015, Salem Henok watched and read the news coverage following the death of Freddie Gray, whose killing in Baltimore police custody set off days of demonstrations around the city.
She noticed the news fixated on momentary violence between demonstrators and police when the protests were predominantly peaceful.
It was one of the numerous examples of the inequitable portrayal people of color, and particularly Black people, receive in news coverage, Henok said Thursday at a news conference in Annapolis. She joined other civic activists and elected officials in calling on regional news media organizations, including The Capital, to do more to promote racial equality in their newsrooms and equity in their reporting.
“I represent the next generation of this country,” said Henok, now a graduate student in communications management at Towson University. “I cannot speak for all of us, but as a young Black woman who was born and raised in the U.S., I’ve had many different experiences with injustice that I believe must change, including ... the misrepresentation of Black people in the media.”
A group of about 20 community leaders, elected officials, clergy and business owners sent a letter to news media outlets in the region Wednesday, citing a recent editorial published by The Capital. In it, the paper apologized for its fraught history with race and pointed to instances where it and its sister paper, The Maryland Gazette, were a racist source of news.
“We appreciate your acknowledgment of The Capital’s complicity in heralding racism across our region. Today, we want to take you up on your word that not only can you do better, but as the last two words of your editorial reads, ‘We’re listening,’ " said Bishop Antonio Palmer, vice president of the United Black Clergy of Anne Arundel County. “A verbal acknowledgment of wrongdoing is good, but should never be looked upon as a complete work of healing.”
The group hopes to enter into a memorandum of understanding with each organization that includes committing to hiring more people of color, establishing equity and performance measures and keeping an open dialogue to address future concerns, said Jacqueline Boone Allsup, president of the Anne Arundel chapter of the NAACP. They set a deadline of July 30 for a response.
“Never before in the history of our county, our state, have so many African American leaders, elected officials, gathered together to call into account the need for the Fourth Estate to do what others have done in the wake of George Floyd’s horrendous murder,” longtime civil rights activist Carl Snowden said in front of the Civil Rights Foot Soldiers Memorial at the newly re-named People’s Park. “The government ought to reflect the people that it serves. We have called on the media to do the same.”
In addition to The Capital, organizers sent letters to The Baltimore Sun, The Associated Press, The Daily Record, The Washington Post, WBAL-TV, Fox 45 News, WMAR Baltimore, WJZ-TV and WBAL Radio, Allsup said. The Capital is owned by Baltimore Sun Media, which is part of Tribune Publishing.
“As an organization dedicated to holding those in our community accountable in fighting racism and discrimination, we are committed to continuing to listen, learn and improve,” Renee Mutchnik, spokesperson for Baltimore Sun Media, in a prepared statement. “We are having these important conversations, and we welcome the opportunity to have more exchanges on this subject with those in our community.”
Mike Miller, an Annapolis business owner, laid out proposals including an annual racial equity self-assessment to measure editorial and journalistic integrity relating to fairness, inclusivity and bias; more inclusive hiring practices and increasing community engagement.
“That will allow them to evolve from being a historically racist institution, as The Capital has acknowledged, to becoming an anti-racist institution, which fairly serves the entire community,” Miller said.
Del. Shaneka Henson, D-Annapolis, one of several Black legislators who signed the letter, requested a glossary that applies equitable naming conventions, such as eliminating the practice of using terms like “urban,” “inner city” or “at-risk” to describe African Americans when no such descriptions for white communities exist. The second is to adopt standards that would provide objective and fair representation when reporting on inherently prejudicial material such as mugshots.
“We know that for African Americans, the imagery and terminology adopted by news media often result in marginalized or disparaging representation,” she said.
Dels. Sandy Bartlett, Mike Rogers and Joseline Pena-Melnyk,, and three members of the Annapolis City Council, Alderwomen Rhonda Pindell Charles, D-Ward 3, and Sheila Finlayson, D-Ward 4, and Alderman DaJuan Gay, D-Ward 6, also signed the letter.
All of these proposed changes must have buy-in from corporate ownership as well as ongoing inclusion of outside groups for full transparency, Miller said, such as dedicating a day on the editorial page to reflect on what the company has learned in the last year.
For Henok, hiring more Black employees and giving them a voice is essential to effect change.
“You can’t have a conversation with one Black person representing,” she said. “You have to have a group of people that are there to speak and represent.”