Mayor Gavin Buckley ups ante for reelection celebration with Annapolis inaugural ball and parade

Mayor Gavin Buckley and the Annapolis City Council will be sworn in a ceremony Dec. 6 on West Street, followed by an inaugural ball later that night, the city announced.
The event begins at 1 p.m. with a parade from Calvert Street onto West Street featuring color guard, marching bands, the newly elected council, Buckley and members of his immediate family. The swearing-in will follow on a stage erected at West Street and Church Circle where Buckley is scheduled to give an inaugural address. Speakers, music and poetry readings are also planned.
Buckley, a Democrat, was elected to a second term along with eight Democratic council members in the Nov. 2 general election.
Following the public parade and swearing-in, Buckley will host a “One Annapolis” inaugural ball from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel.
The ball will feature a red carpet, black-tie ticketed event that includes a night of musical entertainment, special guests, food and drinks.
Tickets are $100 for general admission; $200 for VIP tickets, which includes a VIP cocktail hour with Buckley, and $5,000 tickets for eight seats at the “Dream Work Deliver” table. More details can be found at eventbrite.com/e/one-annapolis-ball-inauguration-2021-tickets-209441604477.
There will be road closures in the area of Upper West Street (between Church Circle and Calvert Street) beginning at 4 a.m. Dec. 6 until approximately 8 p.m. on the same day. There will be temporary and rolling road closures in the area of Calvert and Cathedral Streets from approximately 12:30 p.m. to approximately 2 p.m. Dec. 6.
The public is welcome to attend the parade and swearing-in. Seating will be limited.
In 2017, when Buckley defeated Mayor Mike Pantelides, he broke from years of tradition and hosted an inauguration celebration featuring marching bands, gospel singers and a parade down West Street. It was meant as a symbol of his campaign promises to be a change candidate.
The inaugural mayoral and City Council had for years been more conventional, hosted at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in front of outgoing elected officials, community leaders and various political dignitaries.
