Group of Annapolis restaurant owners asks for a break on liquor license renewal fees amid COVID pandemic

A group of Annapolis restaurants has requested the city reduce their liquor license renewal fees to help lagging revenues from the coronavirus pandemic.
If approved, the move could cost roughly $467,000 the city receives annually from these fees, further worsening its budget constraints.
The group, led by Anthony Clark, who co-owns Galway Bay, first approached Alderwoman Elly Tierney, D-Ward 1, last month with the request, she said.
Clark wrote a letter on behalf of the owners of over a dozen other city restaurants to Mayor Gavin Buckley and the City Council requesting they “considerably reduce or abate” upcoming liquor license renewal fees. The other restaurants include Boatyard Bar and Grill, Carrol’s Creek Restaurant, Red Red Wine Bar, Dry 85 and others. Restaurants affiliated with Buckley, who is a co-owner of a few businesses in the city, are not part of the request.
The liquor license fee is a substantial one for restaurants that they were not fully able to utilize because of the pandemic, Clark said in an interview Wednesday. The annual fee for a restaurant liquor license can be around $4,000, according to the city’s fee schedule.
“The restaurants in the city really did not get the full use of a liquor license for the year 2020,” Clark said. “And that consideration should be given to either reducing or adapting the fee itself.”
Tierney said that it would be a “no-brainer” to give restaurants a break on the liquor license fees if the city had received additional federal pandemic recovery money, but since that hasn’t happened, the decision isn’t as easy. Congress is set to return next week to discuss additional COVID funding that would include money for local governments.
“Our focus has been accommodating them with recovery zones and anything else in our capacity,” she said.
Anne Arundel County Del. Brian Chisholm, R-Pasadena, has introduced a bill in the Maryland General Assembly to fully reimburse some kinds of liquor license fees for the entire county. The bill has a hearing on Friday.
At the start of the pandemic last March, Buckley delayed by three months the city’s liquor license renewal requirement. Many businesses took advantage of the delay, Finance Director Jodee Dickinson said. Doing so again this year wouldn’t impact total revenue, but it could change in what fiscal year the city records the revenue. The license fees are due in April but businesses can opt to split their payment in half as well.
The issue was discussed at the Finance Committee meeting Wednesday where Dickinson offered insight into how cutting fees would impact the city budget. The committee had previously discussed the proposal to cut, waive or delay liquor fees at a finance meeting earlier this month.
Dickinson warned that any cuts would be felt in the current fiscal year that ends June 30 and would require an equal reduction in expenses.
“Whatever action you would take to lower those revenues we would have to find a place to trim on the expense side,” she said.
In fiscal 2020, more than two-thirds of the $467,000 the city got in liquor fees came from restaurants, according to a city analysis.
“If we are discussing these fees, why aren’t we discussing other fees, maybe all other fees,” said Finance Committee Chair Alderman Ross Arnett, D-Ward 8. “The relevant issue to this committee is can we afford in a fiscal year where we have a tenuous balance situation ... to be forgiving anything.”
The committee postponed consideration until their meeting next month.