Eastport Yacht Club cancels annual Lights Parade because of coronavirus concerns; Midnight Madness scaled back

The Eastport Yacht Club has canceled the annual Lights Parade because of coronavirus concerns.
Each year on the second Saturday in December, an armada of boats decked out in colored lights cruise around Annapolis Harbor. But not this year, because of the limit on outdoor social gatherings set at no more than 25 people in Anne Arundel County. It would have been the 37th parade. The club announced the canceled event on Tuesday.
“Due to COVID restrictions and an abundance of caution, we are sad to report that the Lights Parade for 2020 has been canceled,” the Eastport Yacht Club wrote on its website. “We look forward to continuing this wonderful tradition next year.”
Commentators expressed sadness about the canceled event, while others applauded the club for preventing a large gathering.
Another annual December tradition in Annapolis, Midnight Madness, will move forward, though parts of the event will be scaled back, such as no live music, city spokesperson Mitchelle Stephenson said.
Midnight Madness will be held Dec. 3, until midnight; Dec. 10., until midnight; and Dec. 17, until 11 p.m. There will still be free parking available to shoppers but the city will encourage shoppers to use curbside pick up, Stephenson said.
Shopping will begin at 4 p.m., two hours earlier than in previous years. Knighton Garage will be free to park in from 4 p.m. to midnight during Midnight Madness.
Gotts Court Garage is free from 4 p.m. to midnight, Thursday through Sunday from now through the winter. And Hillman Garage is free from 4 p.m. to midnight, Thursday and Friday; 12 p.m. to midnight on Saturday and 10 a.m. to midnight on Sundays, now through the winter.