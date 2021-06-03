City of Annapolis attorneys seek dismissal of two public housing lawsuits, accuse lawyer of enriching himself

Attorneys for Annapolis have asked a federal judge to dismiss two lawsuits filed against the city last month because the subject of both claims, poor living conditions in public housing, was already settled by earlier litigation.
In two nearly identical motions filed by City Attorney Mike Lyles and Assistant City Attorney Joel Braithwaite on Friday in U.S. District Court, they argued that the lawsuits — a wrongful death claim and a class-action lawsuit filed days apart in May — should be dismissed because a consent decree agreed to by the city in a prior discrimination lawsuit protected the city from additional litigation. That discrimination lawsuit also accused the city of allowing poor living conditions to fester.
They also accused the attorney representing the plaintiffs in both cases of doing so to enrich himself.
“The claims in this action arise out of the same set of operative and transactional facts brought by the same attorney against this same defendant,” the city wrote in each motion. “This case represents a bald attempt to relitigate the City’s pre-consent decree actions and is an impermissible collateral attack on the enrolled consent decree…”
The wrongful death claim was filed May 3 on behalf of the family of DaMon Fisher, who says his complaints about mold in his Annapolis housing authority apartments went unanswered and eventually led to his death last June. Days later, a class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of two more public housing residents that accused the city of failing to properly inspect its public housing properties leading to unsafe living conditions.
The claims follow the settlement of a discrimination lawsuit against the city, White et al. v. Annapolis et al., filed by Annapolis attorney Joe Donahue in May 2019. Donahue is the lead attorney for Fisher’s family and co-counsel with Annapolis-based Holland Firm in the class action lawsuit.
The White case was settled late last year after residents complained the city did not inspect its public housing units to the same level as other rental units. They claimed that disparity resulted in deplorable living conditions like mold and rodent infestations in their homes as well as negative health effects like asthma.
Donahue said he plans to file a response to the city’s motions this week.
As part of the settlement, the city entered into a consent decree agreement that included a $900,000 payment, part of which went to the plaintiffs. A second identical settlement payment was agreed to by the city’s independent housing authority.
In their motion, the city attorneys accuse Donahue of violating federal civil procedure rules, and further that Donahue is seeking to enrich himself by filing the new cases.
“Whether by avarice or incompetence, [Donahue] clearly intended to successively sue the same defendants for the same allegations with different plaintiffs and ever-mounting attorney’s fees. Rinse. Wash. Repeat,” city attorneys wrote.
The city attorneys also argue that both Tamara Johnson and Tyonna Holliday, the representative plaintiffs in the class-action lawsuit, and DaMon Fisher before his death, or his family after, should have been added as plaintiffs in the White case because the facts in their case “arise from the same factual transactions” as the White case.
Donahue did not add the plaintiffs from these two lawsuits to the White case “in hopes of further extorting remuneration from the city,” the attorneys wrote.
“Personal attacks on counsel have no place in our judicial system, and our legal team will not respond in kind to Mr. Lyles,” Donahue said in a statement. “As is clear from our complaint, this lawsuit seeks nothing more than vindication of the well-established rights of more than 1,500 Annapolitans, and we look forward to resolving this case in court.”
The City Office of Law did not return a request for comment.
A hearing date has not yet been set in either case by U.S. District Court Judge Catherine C. Blake, who also heard the White case and approved the consent decree in January.
In the months after the consent decree was entered, the city has continued to implement a range of policy and legislative changes to comply with its terms. So, too, has the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis, mapping a multi-year redevelopment plan for all of its properties starting with Newtowne 20 and Morris H. Blum Senior Apartments.
Among those efforts is the filing of a joint application by the city and housing authority for a federal grant to explore redeveloping the Harbour House and Eastport Terrace public housing properties.
But, city attorneys argue, because of these new lawsuits that application for a competitive grant through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Housing Choice Initiative program could be in jeopardy.
Latest Annapolis
“Among the critical parts of the CNI grant application process is that neither HACA nor the City of Annapolis are the subjects of any Fair Housing Violations Lawsuits,” the attorneys wrote. “Plaintiffs’ counsel now brings these two lawsuits and frustrates the very purpose of the White consent decree.”