Annapolis councilmembers say they settled public housing lawsuit to avoid years of legal wrangling

Last week, the City of Annapolis settled a near-$1 million dollar lawsuit with 15 public housing families who claimed they were the victims of decades of racial discrimination by the city and the Annapolis housing authority.
It ended what could have been years of legal wrangling in which the city continued to rack up legal costs and that might have ended with an even larger settlement than what was agreed to this week, city officials said.
The settlement was finalized at a special meeting Wednesday when the City Council unanimously passed a resolution approving a consent decree requiring the city to pay $900,000 to the plaintiffs and laying out a range of other provisions to help current and future public housing residents. As part of the agreement, the city admits no wrongdoing.
Mayor Gavin Buckley, who at one time was named as a defendant in the case before a federal judge dismissed claims against him, said the city had to “consider the taxpayer" in deciding to settle. The city will pay the sum out of its taxpayer-funded self-insurance fund, a pot of money set aside annually to pay claims against the city.
Buckley said he was pleased with the terms of the settlement, adding "We were moving in that direction already.”
Aldermen Ross Arnett and Fred Paone, a Democrat and Republican respectively, said that a larger settlement could have spelled financial doom for the city.
“If it went to court — courts tend to side with the plaintiff on these [cases] and give awards from the deep pockets, and we could have been socked for millions and millions of dollars,” Arnett said. “And that’s the same opinion that the city attorney had that we could have been in for $10 million. That would’ve bankrupted the city.”
A trial “would have just controlled the narrative for the next two years and maybe end up in the same place,” said Alderwoman Elly Tierney, D-Ward 1. “That’s the sense that I got that they just didn’t want to prolong this without serving any benefit. I think it’s best to jump on the problem.”
Some officials said the city’s Office of Law was ready and willing to go to trial, arguing that the burden of inspecting housing authority properties — one of several contention points — was not with the city but on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. That federal agency oversees the local housing authority.
When asked if there had been a willingness to go to trial, City Attorney Michael Lyles, said, “If such discussions were had, and I am not at liberty to say one way or the other, they would have most certainly been with our client as part of our legal advice and as such we are obliged to maintain as confidential any and all advice and counsel our office may have provided to our client.”
Instead, attorneys for the city and plaintiffs hashed out an agreement over the last several months.
“If litigation continued and we faced off in court, the fight could have lasted years,” Lyles said in a statement after the council approved the settlement. “We wanted to resolve these issues for residents.”
R-48-20′s passage culminated more than 15 months of litigation between the city, the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis and attorneys representing the 52 plaintiffs named in the case. Now that the consent decree is approved, it will be filed with the U.S. District Court of Maryland, where the case is on file. A separate consent decree, agreed in principle late last month, must be approved first by the housing authority’s Board of Commissioners and then by HUD. The board will consider the matter at a meeting on Thursday.
Wednesday’s special meeting was brief — less than 15 minutes gavel to gavel — with little discussion among members about the settlement itself. Tierney said she received a flood of emails afterward, asking why there wasn’t more debate. The council met last week in a closed session to discuss the settlement, Tierney said. And the Office of Law set up individual meetings with council members to answer any further questions.
“I told my constituents that we didn’t just rubber-stamp it,” she said. “We got a copy of it, and we looked at it, and the attorneys were very nice to [meet with council members individually].”
Arnett asked if the public should weigh in on the matter, noting that resolutions do not require a public hearing, per City Code. The council decided to suspend the rules to pass the resolution at the same meeting it was introduced.
“I would always prefer public comment, but in this case, I think I am OK with moving forward,” Alderman Rob Savidge, D-Ward 7, said during the brief discussion.
Expediting the resolution’s passage was meant to conform to the court’s wishes, Lyles told the council.
“I see no reason to delay it,” he said.
Council members said they were eager to seek concrete solutions not just for the public housing residents named in the case but all those who occupy the near-800 units overseen by the housing authority. The consent decree, which will last for up to a decade, requires the city to continue inspecting and licensing all public housing units, passing additional legislation related to increasing and improving existing and future affordable housing and hiring staff with affordable housing expertise.
The consent decree contains many initiatives that, if brought to the council one-by-one, would have been unanimously approved, Arnett said.
“I think that this is a good settlement and that it does the things that the city should have been doing all along, and wants to be doing,” he said. “And it’s a good settlement in that we avoided getting into an actual court case where who knows what could happen to us.”