Annapolis launches public preview of City Dock Resiliency Project

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The City of Annapolis held an event at the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel to discuss the City Dock Park Resiliency Plan with the public. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Dozens of Annapolis residents and stakeholders gathered at the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel Wednesday night to ask questions about the long-anticipated City Dock Resiliency Project.

The night started with a presentation on the project from Mayor Gavin Buckley, Director of Public Works Burr Vogel, Project Manager Eileen Fogarty, representatives from the Resilience Authority, and members of the City Dock Action Committee. They discussed the project’s key features including the floodwater barrier plan, City Dock Park and the Burtis House.

Advertisement

The night also featured a presentation on a communications plan being set up to inform the public during the construction process, which can be found at accessannapolis.com.

At the end of the presentation, questions were received anonymously and read aloud by City Dock Action Committee co-Chair and Project Manager Eileen Fogarty.

Advertisement

One of the questions asked how the Fleet Reserve Club will be affected by the plan to put flood barriers around Ego Alley. Fogarty said that the city is speaking with the Fleet Reserve Club about participating in the flood control barriers.

In June, former Public Works Director David Jarrell said that one of the things that was complicating the project was that the owner of 110 Compromise St., a complex that includes offices, shops and The Choptank restaurant, is resistant to installing a sea wall because he recently replaced the bulkhead.

The City of Annapolis held an event at the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel to discuss the City Dock Park Resiliency Project with the public. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Planning for the City Dock revitalization has been in the works for nearly five years. In 2019, the city and Historic Annapolis collaborated to form the City Dock Action Committee.

Plans for the project were revealed in September. They include a two-story welcome center as well as a park that will replace the pay-to-park area from Craig Street to Susan Campbell Park.

The welcome center — which is predicted to cost $6 million to $7 million — and the Dock Street park will be approved separately, Eileen Fogarty, co-chair of the Annapolis City Dock Action Committee, said in October.

“The basic concept [of the City Dock Project] is terrific,” said Terrance Smith, a resident of Eastport. “It is addressing a misuse of the waterfront right now. You’re gonna see something that will draw people now. I think it is the defining project, not only Gavin Buckley’s time in there, but also of the city.”

When asked when conversations with businesses on Dock Street will start, Fogarty said that they will be meeting with the Downtown Annapolis Partnership, a local nonprofit organization aimed at sustaining and strengthening the Annapolis business community.

“This is just the start of the outreach process,” she said.