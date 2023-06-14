Rap legend Rakim headlines third annual Juneteenth celebration in Annapolis

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The second annual Juneteenth Parade hosted by The Annapolis Juneteenth Planning Committee and the City of Annapolis, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Nate Pesce/Capital Gazette)

Legendary rapper Rakim and R&B singer Vivian Green will headline the third annual Juneteenth Parade and Festival Friday and Saturday in Annapolis.

Bishop Craig Coates, chief executive officer for Annapolis Juneteenth Foundation, says the holiday should continue to be an opportunity to learn and not just be another day off.

Advertisement

“It’s exciting to see more celebration and acknowledgment of the holiday because to me it’s a history that has not been visible for far too long,” he said. “It’s a very important part of African American history and American history. It’s important to have this reminder of what we have gone through to get to this point and focus on what we can do together to not repeat the past.”

Annapolis Juneteenth celebration was originally envisioned by Phyllis “Tee” Adams in 2021. Last year more than 7,000 people attended the event. With performers like Rakim, one half of Eric B and Rakim, and Green, Coates believes this year will be biggest turnout yet.

Advertisement

The two-day celebration in Annapolis starts Friday at the Annapolis Crowne Plaza with the VIP gala from 6 to 10 p.m. The parade will kick off at noon Saturday starting downtown by City Dock and ending at the festival location on Spa Road at the Bates Sports Complex.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021. The city of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County recognize the holiday as well. Also known as the second Independence Day and Emancipation Day, the holiday celebrate when Union troops arrived to Galveston, Texas to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation on June 19, 1865. Although President Abraham Lincoln’s decree had been issued more than two years prior, the news was withheld from many enslaved Africans. Now the holiday celebrates the freedom and continued legacy of resistance, empowerment and community building.

This year’s theme is “Difference Makers” and the event will honor individuals in the community who are leading the fight for justice, including Anne Arundel County’s Acting Health Officer Tonii Gedin, Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis Executive Director Melissa Maddox-Evans and Pastor Sheryl D. Menendez, the founder of Light of the World Family Ministries in Glen Burnie.

Gala entertainment will be provided by 4 the Road Band. This Friday event is sold out.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Coates also has created an educational art piece titled Freedom Way which will be back on display for the event. The exhibit, which first debuted during Black History Month in February, is a 24-panel visual and audio display examining Black enslavement and liberation presentation documenting from 1619 to the present.

“I’ve been working with Phyllis ‘Tee’ Adams for the last few years, and we felt it would be very appropriate to continue to build this festival by highlighting some the issues regarding liberation and the African people at large so this exhibit helps with that goal,” Coates said.

Advertisement

New to this year’s festival is Watoto Village, which in Swahili means children’s village. This area will offer resources for children, including mentoring programs, fraternities and sororities, games and more.

“We will have big performances all day long across all genres,” Coates said. “From Jazz and reggae to gospel and a 50-year salute to hip hop featuring Rakim out of New York City.”

Events like this would not be possible without support from the city of Annapolis, County Executive Steuart Pittman and other major sponsors like Mercedes-Benz, Truist Bank and Luminas Health Anne Arundel County Medical Center, Coates said.

Festival parking will be available at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium for $10. Downtown parking locations include the new Hillman Garage (free on Saturday), or Gott’s, Park Place and Knighton garages with the free magenta shuttle to Main Street.