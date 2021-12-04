‘We never miss a year’: Annapolis Jaycees decorate downtown businesses in greenery for the holidays

A tradition spanning back nearly five decades continued Saturday in Annapolis when the Annapolis Jaycees, a local volunteer organization, decked out 59 downtown businesses in velvet bows, evergreen wreaths and other holiday decorations ahead of Christmas at the end of the month.
Tom Jones, the leader of this year’s event and the organization’s president-elect, said he’s been surprised at how much behind-the-scenes work it takes to pull it off. Organizing for the event started back in September.
“Many, many hours go into this event that aren’t seen here today, coordinating with all of [the businesses], figuring out what do they want on their store,” Jones said.
Jones helped put together binders of instructions for volunteers with photos of past years’ decorations at each business and lists of how many garlands, bows, lights and wreaths each business asked for.
“It’s almost like having a part-time volunteer job to get everything ready for today,” he said. “With the Jaycees, we have people coming in and out of rotation, so you kind of have to step up if you want things done.”
More than 40 volunteers took to the streets Saturday to get to work decorating building perimeters and door thresholds for businesses as small as Mission Escape Rooms and as large as Rams Head On Stage.
Volunteers decorated businesses in Market Space, on West Street, Maryland Avenue and in Eastport.
Longtime volunteer Jill Mauro said one of her favorite businesses to decorate every year is Rams Head.
“It’s one of our key pieces on West Street. Them and Stan and Joe’s, they’ve always been partners with the Jaycees year after year,” Mauro said.
She said feedback from the businesses has been positive over her 10 years of hanging the greens.
“They enjoy it. They look forward to us coming each year,” she said.
As Lindsey Thayer, a manager at 49 West Coffeehouse, Winebar & Gallery, watched volunteers on ladders hanging decor on the coffee shop’s door frame, she said she was excited to see the greens going back up for the holidays.
“It brings it so much character. I love when this town is decorated; it’s so cute,” Thayer said. “It just makes the town more charming.”
Businesses pay the Jaycees for the materials and the money helps them run their other volunteer events throughout the year, Jones said.
Other projects include events like “Pack a Backpack” in August, when volunteers fill backpacks with supplies at the start of the school year for students. The group is also planning a tree planting event this year.
And this season, the Jaycees are working on an angel tree, a program in which a resident can “adopt” a family for Christmas by buying them presents and food.
As far as volunteers know, the organization has never missed a year of hanging the greens since it started in 1976, not even during the height of the coronavirus pandemic or inclement weather.
“We’re out here if it’s nice out, if it’s snowing out, if it’s sleeting out. We never miss a year,” Mauro said.