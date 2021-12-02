What to know about the Annapolis mayoral inauguration and One Annapolis Inaugural Ball on Monday

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley will kick off his second term Monday with an inaugural parade and swearing-in, followed by a ball later that evening.
The festivities will begin at 1 p.m. with a short parade starting at People’s Park on Calvert Street and ending at West Street and State Circle attended by City Council members, Buckley and members of his family.
Buckley, a Democrat who won reelection in last month’s general election, and a new all-Democratic Annapolis City Council will be sworn in a public ceremony. A One Annapolis Inaugural Ball will follow starting at 6 p.m. at the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel.
The speakers for the swearing-in include U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, civil rights activist Carl Snowden and Annapolis Poet Laureate Maggie Benshaw.
Clerk of the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Scott Poyer will be swearing in Buckley, who will then swear in the new council and deliver remarks.
The parade will feature the Annapolis Drum and Bugle Corps, Sea Scouts Color Guard, Annapolis police and Annapolis fire color guards, Naptown Brass Band, Naval Academy Marching Band, the American Fife and Drum Corps, Karnival Bounce Crew, the U.S. Army “Old Guard” Silent Drill Team and the Annapolis High School marching band.
Along the parade route, artist Jeff Huntington will be refreshing the mural, “Agony and Ecstasy Live Together in Perfect Harmony,” which adorns Buckley’s restaurant, Tsunami.
Here is everything you need to know about the inaugural festivities:
How much does it cost to attend the parade and ball?
The parade and swearing-in are free, public events. But seating will be limited, officials said.
The One Annapolis Inaugural Ball is a ticketed event.
General admission tickets are $100 for a 7 p.m. entry to the event with musical entertainment, drinks and hors d’oeuvres.
A $200 VIP ticket buys early access to a 6 p.m. cocktail hour with Buckley. Each VIP ticket also sponsors a free ticket to an Annapolitan neighbor. Organizers are also offering $100 Dream Work Deliver Gold Sponsorship tickets for people who cannot attend the ball but would like to sponsor an attendee who normally would not be able to afford a ticket.
Buckley announced he will distribute hundreds of tickets to the ball to members of the community who traditionally could not afford to attend. Ticket distribution has begun with the mayor gifting surprise tickets to individuals who have helped the Annapolis community, including front-line workers.
About 80 tickets were still available as of Thursday.
“None of the work we have done over the last four years would have been possible without people from the neighborhoods coming together to help each other,” Buckley said. “I am happy that we are a community that rewards and honors that kind of civic participation. I am happy our One Annapolis Inaugural Ball will be a gala that celebrates the diversity of our amazing city.”
Tickets may be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/one-annapolis-ball-inauguration-2021-tickets-209441604477.
Individuals or community groups interested in receiving One Annapolis Inaugural Ball tickets should email Adetola Ajayi at aoajayi@annapolis.gov.
What should I wear to the event?
The inaugural ball has been billed as a black-tie affair, but organizers say a dress code will not be enforced. Attendees are encouraged to wear formal attire; black tie is also accepted, or come dressed with flair.
Who is organizing the event?
The event is being organized by the Annapolis Mayoral Inaugural Gala Committee, a private three-member committee made up of Genevieve Torri, Buckley’s campaign manager; Stuart Cohen, the mayor’s campaign treasurer; and Katherine Burke, the proprietor of Annapolis Collections Gallery, Torri said.
The committee is not city or politically affiliated, Torri said.
Burke helped organize a similar set of events for Buckley’s first inauguration in 2017.
Who is paying for the event and how much will it cost?
The inaugural celebration is entirely self-funded Torri said, and no taxpayer money or campaign funds will be used.
All donations are being solicited from private sponsors, some of whom will be announced at the event. Organizers have already sold about 10 sponsorships worth $5,000, and more are expected.
“Every penny of the funds we raise” will go toward paying for the swearing-in and the ball, Torri said.
The estimated cost of the parade and ball isn’t available. As a comparison, the parade and the “One Annapolis Fancy Pants Ball,” as it was dubbed in 2017, cost about $40,000 — $26,000 alone comes from the inaugural stage and audiovisual equipment.
The committee is tracking all its expenses and will release a report after the event is over, Torri said.
Where do I park for the festivities?
Parade/swearing-in:
There is parking within two blocks of the parade route and swearing-in, including Whitmore Parking Garage at 25 Clay St., which is free until 4 p.m. or $2 for all day. Calvert Street Garage is free all day at 19 St. Johns St.
Other nearby paid parking garages include Gotts Court Garage, Knighton Parking Garage and Park Place Garage.
One Annapolis Inaugural Ball:
The lot behind St. Mary’s Church, 109 Duke of Gloucester St., will be available for self-parking at no charge.
Approximately 25 spaces will be available at Paul’s parking next to the Annapolis waterfront on a first-come, first-serve basis. Pay $15 at the booth.
The Annapolis Elementary School lot (approximately 55 spaces) at 180 Green St. will be open and staffed. All vehicles must be out after the event. Cost is $4 per hour until full.
More parking is available at Annapolis City Marina.
At the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel, there will be a taxi stand and ride-share drop-off point with staff to communicate parking options to guests. The hotel will take a limited number of valet cars ($20) for the event.
Spaces are available downtown at no charge for three hours at any metered spot.
Annapolis cab companies are providing 200 cabs and drivers to service area. There are also 25 independent cab owners.
- ABC Green Cab: 410-897-1010
- Annapolis Cab — Diamond Cab: 410-573-0000
- Annapolis City Taxi Service: 443-852-0686
- Annapolis Flyer Cab: 410-766-7433
- Annapolis Taxi Service: 443-995-0022
- Bay Area Cab: 410-267-7004
- Neat N Klean: 410-320-3374
- Reliable Cab: 410-268-4714
- Yellow Checker Cab: 410-268-3737
Road closures
There will be road closures in the area of upper West Street (between Church Circle and Calvert Street) beginning on Sunday for the Chocolate Binge Festival and continuing for the swearing-in on Monday.
West Street will reopen at approximately 8 p.m. Monday. There will be brief, rolling road closures on Calvert Street as the parade steps off from People’s Park around 1 p.m.
There will be no road closures for the inaugural ball.