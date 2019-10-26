A nonprofit law firm that represents public housing residents in a lawsuit against the city of Annapolis and its housing authority wrote a searing letter Thursday criticizing the city for not moving fast enough to inspect and repair the more than 700 public housing units in the city.
The letter, written by Lisa Marie Sarro of Maryland Legal Aid, was addressed to a group of state and county officials who represent Annapolis, including Sen. Sarah Elfreth, Dels. Alice Cain, Shaneka Henson, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, and Anne Arundel County Councilwoman Lisa Rodvien.
“The City’s complete inaction in the face of its clear knowledge and understanding of the dire conditions in which residents of HACA properties are living, even in the face of a federal lawsuit undertaken to address those conditions, defies common sense, political sense, legal sense and basic human decency,” the letter read.
Earlier this year, about 30 public housing residents sued the city and the housing authority, claiming decades of racial discrimination against black residents who live in public housing that dates back decades.
In the weeks after the lawsuit was filed, the city introduced and passed a resolution that would allow city employees the ability to inspect housing authority-owned homes. The city had not previously inspected or permitted public housing as it does with other rental properties.
In the letter, Sarro praised the city for the resolution but said little has been done since to address the conditions in some of the housing units, including mold, pest infestation and lack of air conditioning, among other issues.
“What this is about is preserving homes. This isn’t just housing," Sarro said. "People live in these homes. Children live in these homes. They are getting sick and are getting sicker. Nobody is stepping up to give them hope.”
Mayor Gavin Buckley pushed back on the notion that the city has been complacent in addressing the problem.
The city has inspected and repaired about 70 units per month on average — the maximum number the city and HACA are able to complete with the funds available, Buckley said, and all life safety issues have been fixed in the units they have inspected thus far.
There are a little more than 700 units that must be inspected. Thus far, 150 units have been inspected in Robinwood, city spokeswoman Mitchelle Stephenson said, and 154 units in Morris Blum Senior Apartments will be inspected by end of the year. The remaining units will drop when Newtowne 20 is demolished next year.
Newtowne 20 residents have slowly begun to relocate, either to another public housing community or another home with a housing voucher, a process Buckley said was expected to take a long time.
“It’s not personal. We like the people that work at the city,” Sarro said. “We just want to see people stepping in to starting organizing and gathering people who can help. No one seems to be doing that. It’s such a huge undertaking that I think people are paralyzed."
Henson, who was previously the Ward 6 councilwoman where two of the city’s public communities are located, along with Elfreth and Cain, penned an Aug. 31 op-ed in The Capital that decried the conditions of some of the public housing units. They called on the city to inspect all public housing units within the calendar year and create a comprehensive deferred maintenance list to bring the properties in line with City Code.
“The city alone has the ability to do the inspections up to the city code,” Henson said. “We don’t want to do the mayor’s job for him. We want to make it clear to the mayor that we have every expectation that the city will do its job.”
Pittman and Rodvien did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In a statement, Cain said she and Henson have considered the idea of legislation to address the problem, but the slow nature of the legislative process wouldn’t be suited to fixing what she called an “urgent crisis."
The letter provided feedback from the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, including statements such as “Not a single one of those HACA people or politicians would live one day in our homes."
Buckley said he was unable to comment on the claim due to the pending lawsuit but said, “anyone who knows me, knows that’s not true.”
Later in the letter, Sarro listed a wishlist of what residents expect from their housing. It included things like housing without mold, bugs or leaky pipes, windows that seal, clean laundry rooms and safe recreation areas for children.
“That’s it," Sarro wrote. "People in public housing are not seeking, expecting or demanding luxury.”
Buckley pointed to the appointment of new HACA executive director Melissa Maddox-Evans as a sign of positive change in the housing authority.
"We are moving forward month by month and getting inspections done,” Buckley said, adding that he intends to direct funds toward continuing the inspections which will begin at the Morris Blum Senior Apartments next month.