Annapolis City Council ponders financing, minority participation, resiliency of Hillman Garage, City Dock redevelopment proposal

The Annapolis City Council heard for the first time from developers of a planned redevelopment of Hillman Garage and City Dock Thursday, asking about its financing, minority participation and the city’s broader resiliency effort, among other subjects.
The city and representatives from Annapolis Mobility and Resiliency Partners, or AMRP, a consortium of 10 companies with Annapolis and Baltimore ties, agreed to a predevelopment agreement deal announced this week. Rodney Moss, the senior vice president at Hunt Cos., which will lead the project, provided a vision for the massive infrastructure initiative expected to cost between $56 million and $62.3 million and redefine the city’s downtown for decades to come.
The next 10 months will involve determining feasibility, financing and design as well as an intensive permitting process, Moss said.
“We just want you to know that the eyes of the world are on us, and we are going to be delivering success,” Moss said. “Failure is not an option.”
Alderman Ross Arnett, D-Ward 8, the longest-tenured council member, emphasized the need for more clarity on the project’s financing, proposed as a model for future resiliency projects throughout the state.
Other City Dock projects have failed, he said.
“Now we are really on the precipice, and there’s a lot of important concepts here that I think I at least feel a need to understand more fully,” Arnett said.
AMRP’s proposal shows a 575-space garage constructed of cast-in-place post-tensioned concrete that would cost $21.8 million. A larger, 702-space structure could also be built, costing $28.1 million. An investment-grade parking study would be completed to assess how much debt must be raised against the forecasted Hillman Garage revenues. AMRP would operate and maintain the garage for 30 years before turning it over to the city.
Eivind N. Dueland, regional senior vice president of development at Hunt Cos., presented amenities the garage could include, such as efficient lighting, car charging stations, photovoltaic panels on the roof and rain harvesting structures.
The garage would be gateless, with smart signs and dynamic pricing, Dueland said.
Meanwhile, implementing flood resiliency infrastructure at City Dock has an estimated cost of $34.2 million. The resiliency infrastructure planned there would protect against floodwaters up to eight feet, said Bryce Turner, the former co-chair of the Urban Land Institute and a member of the City Dock Action Committee.
The redevelopment sticks to city-owned land, which leaves private land, such as Fleet Reserve and the Marriot Hotel, at risk of additional flooding once the flood mitigation is in place. The city is also coordinating with the Naval Academy about expanding their resilience, said City Manager David Jarrell.
Alderman Rob Savidge, D-Ward 7, suggested offering those private companies a chance to buy into the project, which would be cheaper, in theory, than having to implement flood walls independently.
The permitting process will begin right away and can be complex and take a long time to complete, Moss said. AMRP will have to file for numerous permit applications, including stormwater management, bulkhead, historic preservation, building permits, and others.
The project will be a “gamechanger” for the city as it continues to deal with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Gavin Buckley said.
“Not only will it provide jobs to help to revitalize part of the city and reprioritize a part of the city and make part of the city reprogrammable, we are going to need something like that coming out of this pandemic,” he said.
A key priority for Alderman DaJuan Gay, D-Ward 6, is to ensure minority participation in the construction process, he said. Buckley agreed.
“We want everyone in this city to feel ownership of this project,” he said.
David Hahner, a representative from Whiting-Turning Company, touted the Baltimore firm’s track record of exceeding requirements for including minority, disadvantaged and small businesses in dozens of other projects. Hahner laid out a detailed process of proactive outreach and recruitment for such local contractors.
Latest Annapolis
“It is very typical for Whiting-Turner to surpass goals,” Hahner said. “We are looking forward to replicating that success.”