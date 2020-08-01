Annapolis launches health equity program in Hispanic, Black communities

A socially distanced line forms around the neighborhood. A food pantry was set up at the Allen Apartments to help the Hispanic/Latino community and those in need. The city is using $56,000 of its Coronavirus Aid, Relieve and Economic Security Act funding to create “Take Care Annapolis,” which will pay for two coordinators and eight outreach workers to provide health education and healthcare access information to residents. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)