Annapolis harbormaster to suspend pump-out boat service due to coronavirus pandemic

The Annapolis Harbormaster’s office announced Wednesday it is suspending its pump-out boat service starting Saturday due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
The city pump-out boat’s final day of service will be March 21 and will remain out of service through the rest of the city’s state of emergency, city spokeswoman Mitchelle Stephenson said.
Pump-outs may be scheduled by contacting VHF 17 or calling 410-263-7973.
Mayor Gavin Buckey declared a state of emergency in the city on March 12 in response to the growing risk of the virus. Four confirmed cases have been reported in Anne Arundel County, and more than 80 have been reported statewide as of Wednesday, state officials said.
All public buildings, including the Harbormaster’s office on Dock Street, are closed for the next 30 days.
After Saturday, boaters may access pump-out stations at private marinas in the area. The Department of Natural Resources published a list of marinas on its website where boaters may get the service.
Dumping untreated waste in Annapolis waters is illegal. And Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and County Executive Steuart Pittman signed an application in October that would bar all boats from discharging sewage into county waters. The EPA’s decision to accept the petition is likely to come in late spring or early summer, Stephenson said.
The locations where boaters should contact while city service is suspended include seven marinas on the Mathogy River, 17 on the Severn River, 12 on South River and two on White Hall Bay. The listing includes location, hours of operation, maximum depth and other information.
Boaters are encouraged to call the marinas before they go, Stephenson said.
Some private marinas do charge pump-out fees.
Annapolis Landing Marina charges $9 per visit, a manager at the marina said.
Port Annapolis has a mobile pump-out boat and charges $20 if an employee does the job. It’s free if a boater does it themselves, an employee said.
While the coronavirus has forced both the office to close and some of its in-person services to stop temporarily, the Harbormaster will still be operational during the state of emergency, Annapolis Harbormaster Beth Bellis said.
It will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m, Wednesday to Saturday.
Boaters will still be able to signup for dock space on a first-come, first-serve basis or make dock reservation requests on the city’s website. Mooring balls will also still be available to rent overnight or on a weekly basis, she said.
Payment can be made online or over the phone.
Bellis hopes people will still visit City Dock in their boats and even purchase some carryout food from the restaurants that are still open along the water.
“We’re still looking forward to an exciting spring,” she said. “We just don’t know when that’s going to be.”