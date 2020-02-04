A federal judge has rejected efforts to dismiss complaints of longterm discrimination against predominantly black residents of Annapolis public housing residents, even as she tossed out a handful of the 17 claims.
In an opinion filed Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Catherine C. Blake’s dismissed Mayor Gavin Buckley and the former head of HACA Beverly Wilbourn from the lawsuit, filed in May on behalf of 29 housing authority residents. It alleges the residents have been discriminated against for decades and has led to deplorable conditions in those communities.
Lisa Sarro, a supervising attorney at Maryland Legal Aid and co-counsel for the residents, called the ruling a win for her clients.
“To not lose the bulk of the case, which is the disparate impact and the discrimination portion of the case is a win,” Sarro said. “We’re seeing this as a really big win.”
Blake dismissed all claims against Buckley and Wilbourn. Both are entitled to immunity against the federal and state claims made against them, Blake wrote.
Four other complaints against the city and HACA also were dismissed, including alleged violations of the Maryland Consumer Protection Act, negligence, gross negligence and tort civil conspiracy. The judge did allow claims by two residents and their children based on those counts to remain against HACA.
Carrie Blackburn Riley, the attorney representing HACA, said the ruling means the parts of the lawsuit met the legal standard to continue to trial.
“While I don’t think some of those were as strong as she did, that’s why we have trials," she said.
In her 30-page opinion, Blake mentioned the section of state law which is the crux of the argument used by HACA and city attorneys in their motion to dismiss the case. The defense argues that the city is not required to inspect or license public housing properties and thus can’t have discriminated against their residents.
Del. Shaneka Henson, D-Annapolis, introduced a bill last week to eliminate the exception from state law.
Blake’s opinion also allows allegations of disparate impact and violation of the American with Disabilities Act to remain as well.
The residents claim that by not licensing or inspecting HACAs properties, as it does for every other residential landlord in the city, Annapolis set lower standards for housing authority properties and allowed led those units to fall into disrepair — with mold, sewage leaks and water damage proliferating, the complaint alleges.
Although the city has since moved to require licenses and inspections for public housing units, attorneys for the city and HACA argued the longstanding practice is completely legal.
They also argued that African-American residents of Annapolis public housing live in apartments that don’t require city inspection or licenses, and the poor conditions of those homes aren’t exclusive to black people — so there can’t be racial discrimination.
The lawsuit now proceeds to the discovery phase, where both sides have to answer trade documents and evidence, or mediation if ordered by the judge.
Blake allowed all but one of the alleged violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act and Rehabilitation Act to proceed. Lawyers representing HACA argued unsuccessfully that asthma is not a disability under the ADA or Rehabilitation Act.
“At this stage, it is reasonable to infer that the medical condition alleged could substantially limit one or more major life activities, such as breathing or sleeping," Blake wrote. "Given the direction to interpret ‘disability’ broadly, the court finds that the above-named plaintiffs have sufficiently alleged a disability to survive a motion to dismiss.”
Lawyers for the city and HACA also scored some wins in Blake’s ruling. She dismissed the residents’ request for punitive damages, that the housing authority violated the Fair Housing Act and that Buckley and the City Council did not fulfill their duties as public officials.
Annapolis attorney Joe Donahue, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the residents, said the city and HACA should acknowledge that public housing residents were treated differently.
Latest Annapolis
“And so instead, we’re just going to keep spending city taxpayer money to try to defend the notion that they had the right to treat those people different,” he said. "And it’s ridiculous if this thing keeps going ... any further, but today was a win because it just shows that my clients are validated in their position that this isn’t right. And so we will live to fight another day.”