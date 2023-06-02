Annapolis Greek Festival makes full return this weekend after COVID-19 cancellations

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Annapolis Greek Festival is returning to the city this weekend and will be held on the grounds of St. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

“We are back,” said Jasmin Haralambatos the festival’s chairperson. “We are very excited to bring the festival back to the community. We get to showcase Greek culture, and also this is also our largest fundraiser of the year.”

Over the two-day festival there will be live music, dancing, food, and vendors will be selling in a pop-up shop style around the grounds, Haralambatos said.

The annual festival was held as a carryout-only event for the past two years.

“Last year, we only served food by carryout and that left out certain dishes like loukoumades and baklava sundaes, which are many people’s favorite,” Haralambatos said. “Also, we will have plenty of Greek wine so that will be an addition to last year also.”

Loukoumades are deep-fried honey doughnuts popular around the world, but the Greek version includes sugar, syrup, honey, cinnamon powder and sesame seeds. Baklava is a popular Greek pastry that has butter, chopped walnuts or pistachios, and a rich, sugary syrup.

Along with the food, beverages and live music, the church will be hosting tours.

Haralambatos said admission for the festival is free along with the parking, and there will be a free shuttle going back and forth from nearby Annapolis High School, which will be set up for overflow parking.

“A lot of people asked when we would be coming back since our carryout event we had in the fall. It’s great to finally be able to welcome everyone in our official return,” Haralambatos said.