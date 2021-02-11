106 years later: Annapolis ‘grandfather clause’ Supreme Court decision helped catalyze Black political involvment

It is an election year in Annapolis.
The mayor is running for a second term. Aldermen have started to announce re-election plans. And outsiders have begun to mount primary challenges to incumbents.
When polls open on the city’s Sept. 21 primary election, nearly a third of its 25,000 eligible voters will be Black, and as many as three Black City Council incumbents could be on the ballot.
City elections are a tradition that dates back centuries in the Colonial town, but it wasn’t always like this.
The 2021 elections mark the 106th anniversary of a little-known Supreme Court decision that struck down an Annapolis City Charter change known as the “grandfather clause,” which prohibited nearly all Black Annapolis residents from voting between 1909 and 1915. The law stripped a prominent Black alderman of his seat and snapped more than two decades of near-continuous Black representation on the City Council.
The 1915 ruling in Myers v. Anderson, as it came to be known, served as a catalyst for Black political involvement in the city that has led to more than a century of unbroken Black representation on the council, said Janice Hayes-Williams, an Annapolis historian.
“All you have to do is look at the alderman that came after [the decision],” she said. “Not long after, there was more than one [Black representative] on the council. When they got back, they took hold.”
The story of this openly racist, Jim Crow-era law begins in 1908 with the Maryland General Assembly, run by Democrats intent on treating Black residents as second-class citizens, sought to reduce their power through legislation. Black men had earned the right to vote with the ratification of the 15th Amendment in 1870. So, white legislators found another way to circumvent their constitutional rights.
The General Assembly passed an amendment to the Annapolis City Charter, requiring voters in municipal elections to be property owners or be descendants of someone who could vote prior to the ratification of the 15th Amendment.
If your grandfather couldn’t vote — most likely because he was a slave — neither could you.
“The Democratic Party intended that the ‘political destinies of Maryland should be shaped and controlled by the white people of the State,’” Jane Wilson McWilliams wrote in “Annapolis: City on the Severn,” a comprehensive accounting of the city’s history.
The law “effectively disenfranchised African-American residents who did not own [property],” McWilliams wrote, which meant less than 100 of the 800 registered Black voters in Annapolis were able to cast ballots.
These kinds of civil rights infringements were common in the post Civil War South when former Confederate states, and border states like Maryland, rewrote their constitutions to disenfranchise Black voters without explicitly saying so, said Mark Graber, a constitutional law expert and professor at the University of Maryland, Carey School of Law.
“In fact, at constitutional conventions in the South, Southern leaders say ‘We want to prevent persons of color from voting. But we can’t say only white people can vote. We have to adopt other means,’ and a grandfather test was one of those means,” Graber said.
Similar laws were passed in Frederick, Snow Hill and Crisfield, McWilliams wrote.
The law worked in stunting the rise of new Black political leaders who sought to follow in the footsteps of their forebears like William H. Butler Sr., the first Black alderman elected in 1873 and the first person of color to hold elected office anywhere in Maryland, according to the Maryland Archives. Butler was followed by Thomas A. Thompson, Butler’s son, William Butler Jr., and Wiley H. Bates before the turn of the century.
The Black vote was suppressed, and in the 1909 city elections, Alderman James A. Adams, a Black Republican from the Old Fourth Ward and one of the wealthiest Black property owners, lost his re-election bid. He was replaced by a white man in a majority-Black ward.
Three Black men who had been denied voter registration, William Howard, John B. Anderson and Robert Brown, filed a lawsuit questioning the law’s validity. A similar effort by Black citizens in Oklahoma to challenge a grandfather clause that required a literacy test was also afoot.
Bates, since retired from the City Council, helped raise money for the men’s legal fees. A Baltimore attorney, Charles Jerome Bonaparte — Napoleon Bonaparte’s grandnephew — represented the trio in the case, McWilliams wrote.
Myers v. Anderson, named for the last name of a white registrar and one of the Black men he disenfranchised, eventually was appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. In 1915, the court ruled the grandfather clause was unconstitutional. The Oklahoma law was also struck down in Guinn v. United States.
“Grandfather clause is declared void,” read an Evening Capital article from June 22, 1915, which called the decision “so clear and emphatic as to set at rest forever all further attempts to violate the Fifteenth Amendment...”
The impact of the rulings was immediate and far-ranging. In Annapolis, Adams won his seat back in the 1915 city elections and served until 1921. In 1923, two Black aldermen served simultaneously on the council for the first time.
Graber called the ruling “the first major victory for African-Americans in the Supreme Court since Reconstruction” and taught “African-American activists that maybe they can get a little bit from courts that they can’t get anyplace else,” he said.
If you want to see the seeds of the landmark 1954 Supreme Court decision Brown v. Board of Education that desegregated schools, “Guinn wouldn’t be a bad place to start,” he said.
There were other effects the legal decision couldn’t address.
Segregation metastasized over the next 50 years as Black families were pushed into concentrated areas of the city. Eventually, urban renewal in the 1960s and 1970s forced some of them out of the city for good.
“Race relations already had been irreparably damaged as patterns of discrimination in the city hardened under public registration and private prejudice,” McWilliams wrote. “Over time, entertainment venues, eating establishments and public drinking fountains became segregated.”
But those laws couldn’t disrupt Black political participation, said Hayes-Williams, the historian.
The Old Fourth Ward — which became part of Ward 2 after the city expanded to eight wards — consistently had two representatives.
T. Norwood Brown won election in what is now Ward 3 in 1950, making Annapolis the first Maryland city to have three African American alderman serving on a City Council at once, according to the Maryland Archives. His election started an unbroken 70-year dynasty of Black aldermen and women for the Parole area.
After Brown came John T. Chambers, a Republican and the first Black mayor of Annapolis. Then followed Sam Gilmer, the first Black Democrat to be elected in 1981. In 2001, Classie Gillis Hoyle took over for Gilmer, and Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles, D-Ward 3, replaced her in 2013. She will run for re-election in 2021.
Since 2009, there have been three Black council members on the council continuously, the longest period in city history. Alderwoman Sheila Finlayson, D-Ward 4, elected in 2007, is the longest-serving current Black council member. The youngest and newest Black member, Alderman DaJuan Gay, D-Ward 6, hopes the lessons of the grandfather clause aren’t forgotten a century later, he said.
He hopes it helps encourage more young Black voters to turn out for future elections so that Black representation remains on the council.
Today, the Black vote often swings mayoral elections. Mayor Gavin Buckley handily defeated an incumbent in 2017 thanks in part to Black voter support.
The message from Black residents to their mostly white legislators in the years after the elimination of the grandfather clause has been clear: “You will not do this again,” Hayes-Williams said.