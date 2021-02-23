Annapolis sues 26 oil and gas companies for their role in contributing to climate change

The City of Annapolis is suing 26 oil and gas companies for what it calls the costs and consequences of climate change.
The city filed the ,lawsuit Monday in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court. It names some of the biggest in the fossil fuel industry, including ExxonMobil, Chevron, BP, Shell and the American Petroleum Institute. Similar lawsuits have begun to pop up across the country. Annapolis is the 25th state or local government to file such a lawsuit, the city said.
The city will argue the companies violated the Maryland Consumer Protection Act and five other actions, including public and private nuisance, negligence, failure to warn and trespass, according to a city news release.
“This lawsuit is all about accountability and determining who should pay the high costs of dealing with climate change,” Mayor Gavin Buckley said in the announcement. “Annapolis residents and businesses pay the price for the damage inflicted on our infrastructure due to increased flooding caused by sea-level rise. Fossil fuel companies knew the danger, concealed their knowledge, and reaped the profits. It is time we held them accountable.”
The city has retained Sher Edling LLP as outside counsel on a contingency basis. There will be no out-of-pocket costs to city taxpayers, the city said.
The California-based law firm represents states, cities, public agencies and businesses in environmental lawsuits, according to its website. In 2018, Sher Edling represented the City of Baltimore in a similar lawsuit against oil and gas companies for their role in spurring climate change.
Buckley will be joined by City Attorney Mike Lyles and Deputy City Manager for Resilience and Sustainability Jacqueline Guild for a news conference at noon Tuesday to discuss the litigation.
Fossil fuel companies have known for decades about the catastrophic impact of climate change “and that only a narrow window existed to take action before the consequences would be irreversible,” the lawsuit states.
The suit also noted a litany of negative consequences as a result of the defendants’ conduct, including inundation and loss of private, public and historic property, lost tax revenue, increased costs of maintaining public infrastructure and additional costs for planning and preparing for resiliency as a result of climate change.
Climate change and rising sea levels are a direct threat to the Annapolis Historic District. Full of centuries-old buildings and historic properties, the area generates millions in revenue each year that could be impacted, the city said.
Annapolis already has started to experience the impacts of the climate crisis. In 2019, flooding occurred 65 times City Dock. That number is expected to increase drastically in the coming decades.
In December, the city announced it had reached a predevelopment agreement with a group of companies to begin work on redeveloping City Dock to address flooding and rising sea levels. Hillman Garage, which also experiences regular flooding, will be rebuilt. The project is expected to cost north of $56 million, making it the largest infrastructure project in city history.
The city estimates by 2040 it will have to spend $45 million, or more than $1,150 per capita, on four miles of seawalls to mitigate the impacts of sea-level rise and storm surge.
“If we are going to take care of our residents and honor our important history as a community, we need to be resilient in the face of climate change,” Buckley said. “Mitigating the impacts of climate change is expensive. We would not have to spend the kind of money we are forced to spend but for the actions of the fossil fuel industry. This lawsuit shifts the costs back to where they belong, on those whose knowledge, deception and pursuit of profits brought these dangers to our shores.”
This story will be updated.