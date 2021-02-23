Annapolis sues 26 oil and gas companies for their role in contributing to climate change

“If we are going to take care of our residents and honor our important history as a community, we need to be resilient in the face of climate change,” Buckley said. “Mitigating the impacts of climate change is expensive. We would not have to spend the kind of money we are forced to spend but for the actions of the fossil fuel industry. This lawsuit shifts the costs back to where they belong, on those whose knowledge, deception and pursuit of profits brought these dangers to our shores.”