Annapolis City Dock flooding didn’t rise to forecasted levels; officials still urge caution into Friday

Mayor Gavin Buckley set out into the wind and rain Thursday morning to inspect the city’s water pumps along Annapolis City Dock which were working to alleviate the nuisance flooding expected to plague the area into Friday morning.
Buckley was met with water rising around the ankles of the Alex Haley memorial, lapping at the edge of Memorial Circle and spilling across the parking lot along Dock Street around the 11:35 a.m. high tide.
Water levels hit about 3.7 feet above MLLW (the lowest of the two daily low tides), according to the Harbormaster. Forecasts had called for between 4 and 4.5 feet.
Though the flooding didn’t quite rise to forecasted levels Thursday morning, officials are still urging caution in the area as torrential rain and coastal flooding could cause higher waters at City Dock that last into Friday morning.
The Office of Emergency Management is urging residents and visitors to remain cautious and not drive their vehicles around barriers or through standing water.
“Remember, turn around, don’t drown,” the office wrote in a social medial post.
Water levels for Thursday’s evening high tide at 11:56 p.m. are forecasted to be between 3.3 and 3.6 feet above MLLW.
Annapolis police closed the Eastport Bridge, Compromise Street at the bottom of Main Street, Newman Street and St. Mary’s Street, and Sixth Street and Severn Avenue in response to the flooding.
While most businesses in the area have closed due to coronavirus, those that are open are prepared to combat any floodwaters.
Employees at Mission BBQ are ready with sandbags to place at the door if needed, a manager at the restaurant said.
A few doors down, water could be seen pooling at the door of Pip’s Dock Street Docks, which has been closed since last month due to the pandemic.