Annapolis expecting downtown flooding Wednesday night into Friday morning, businesses asked to prepare

Annapolis could see significant flooding around City Dock beginning Wednesday night that lasts into Friday morning due to approaching rainfall and coastal flooding, affecting businesses and roadways in the area.
City officials are asking businesses around City Dock to begin preparation for flooding expected to begin around high tide at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday. Local roads including Compromise Street and Newman Street, as well as other roads in the city and on the Naval Academy Yard, could be affected.
“Given the anomalously high rainfall totals over the last 10 days, this could result in both aerial flooding and flash flooding,” the city said in a news release.
Flooding is expected to be especially bad during Thursday’s morning high tide at 11:35 a.m. when water levels are forecasted to be between 4 and 4.5 feet above MLLW or the lowest of the two daily low tides.
The flooding could persist throughout Thursday, even during low tide. Water levels for Thursday’s evening high tide at 11:56 p.m. are forecasted to be between 3.3 and 3.6 feet above MLLW.
For reference, at 3.5 feet above MLLW, water reaches the floor of the Maritime Museum in Annapolis, begins to cover Bowyer Road on the Naval Academy campus, and numerous businesses on Dock Street are flooded, along with the City Dock parking lot, according to the city’s news release. At 4.2 feet, the boardwalk at Annapolis City Dock is underwater.
Friday’s high tide is at 12:35 p.m., according to the U.S. Naval Academy tide chart.