Annapolis budget expected to be $4 million short due to coronavirus with cuts coming, mayor says

Just days before Mayor Gavin Buckley was set to introduce next year’s budget to the Annapolis City Council, the mayor indicated revenue projections are about $4 million short because of the coronavirus pandemic disruption.
Buckley noted the estimated revenue shortfall during a news briefing with The Capital and other news outlets on Thursday, four days before he was set to introduce the fiscal 2021 operating budget at Monday’s City Council meeting.
The meeting Monday will once again be held virtually and broadcast on Facebook, YouTube, local television and the city’s website. Residents will be able to submit testimony by visiting annapolis.gov/testimony. The public comment web form will close four hours before the meeting’s 7 p.m. start.
During the same briefing, County Executive Steuart Pittman said Anne Arundel County tax revenues are down $63 million, which has forced him to make cuts to education, public safety and other initiatives.
“We’re in the same boat,” Buckley said. “Both municipalities have the same budget issues.”
The city has proposed a range of reductions to the general fund to fix the shortfall, according to a budget document obtained by The Capital.
The document, prepared by City Manager David Jarrell, shows about $3.8 million in savings overall and includes a range of proposed reductions such as eliminating the city’s contributions to retirement funds for department heads and above, a savings of $160,000.
The cuts include deferring by six months a cost of living increase for all city employees, including firefighters and police officers, which saves $689,000. The city will have to negotiate that deferral with each of the four unions that represent city employees and those negotiations are ongoing, Buckley said.
“We are very mindful of the people who are making the most sacrifices now to sacrifice even more in this budget,” he said. “We’re trying to find a way, another pool of money, to supplement it in the short term.”
The city is also expected to save about $365,000 when a change in benefit plans for employees and retirees goes into effect in January.
The goal was to spread the losses across all city departments without impacting the operations of the city, Jarrell said. To do so, he asked each department head to propose 10% cuts in their budgets, from overtime reductions to reductions in contractual services, supplies and training.
For example, the city is proposing a nearly $700,000 cut to the fleet operations fund and another $133,000 to fleet replacement. The city’s fleet is somewhat new enough that deferring the purchase of vehicles and delaying major repairs was prudent, Jarrell said.
Still, the budget process will likely be a difficult one, said Alderwoman Sheila Finlayson, D-Ward 4.
“There is no question everybody is going to have to tighten their belts. It’s not going to be easy," said Finlayson, who sits on the city’s Finance Committee with Alderman Fred Paone, R-Ward 2, and Alderman Ross Arnett, D-Ward 8, the chair.
The committee is set to meet five days a week for the next month before the budget is passed at the end of May. The trio plan to meet with each department head to get their input on how to make up the difference in the budget, Finlayson said.
“I look to department heads for their skills and knowledge," she said. “I am hard-pressed to make cuts before talking to them.”
Arnett, the senior member of the council and noted budget wonk, credited Jarrell with giving the council advance notice on what the cuts might look like before the budget was introduced.
The city will likely be able to absorb the revenue loss caused by the pandemic, Arnett said but added he was worried the real impact will be felt in outlying budget years.
“This year’s budget will be one where we’re going to have to contract but not a lot," he said. “You know me, I am always saying, we dodged a bullet this year but next year I don’t know if we’re going to be able to do it.”
Another potential cost-saving measure is what Jarrell called “vacancy factor," which means the city assumes a certain number of positions — about 2% of all its salary budget — will either leave or retire. Instead of filling those vacancies immediately, the jobs would be held open, creating a savings opportunity with the unpaid salary. In its budget reduction estimates, the city expects to save about $573,000 this way.
Jarrell noted that much of the proposed cuts were “best estimates made with very incomplete knowledge" because no one knows how long the pandemic could last.
If it continues into the fall and impacts tourism in the city during the summer, there could be more cuts coming, he said.
Buckley has called on the federal government for help. The next stimulus package that Congress considers must include aid for local municipalities, he said.
“We’re a business, the county is a business, we run cities, we have to balance our budgets. We have to pay for what we use,” Buckley said. “So, we’re looking for that in the next initiative from our federal partners.”
The mayor admitted he cannot rely on the leaders in Washington, D.C. to come to the city’s aid but instead prepare to fix any budget crisis by “doing more with less.”
“We think we’ve got a pathway there. I am happy it’s only that shortfall. It could potentially be worse,” he said.
When asked if he would consider tax increases, Buckley said: “Nobody wants to do that. We’re going to cut where we can cut so we don’t do that. But it’s definitely not somewhere we want to go.
“But, you know, we’ll have to do what we have to do when it comes down to it. We have to balance our budget.”
Paone, the lone Republican on the council, said he would fight any proposed tax increase.
“It’s not going to happen if I have anything to say about it,” he said. “My constituents are tired of paying more taxes.”
Arnett agreed there would likely be little tolerance for a tax hike, especially during what could be a deep recession going into the 2021 election cycle.
“Prophylactically, in the 2021 budget you may want to pull back even more" on capital spending and department appropriations, Arnett said. "And that is where there will be action at the Finance Committee.”