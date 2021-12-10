Annapolis firefighters evacuate 18 apartment residents during fire in six-story building; 1 sent to hospital

Ten people were displaced and one person was sent to the hospital with smoke inhalation after Annapolis firefighters helped residents of a six-floor apartment building evacuate during a fire late Thursday night.
Around 60 firefighters responded at 11:55 p.m. to a condominium on the 100 block of Severn Ave. for a reported structure fire with entrapment. Several residents were elderly and needed assistance to leave the building when a balcony on the second floor caught fire, the Annapolis Fire Department said.
Although the fire spread to adjacent condos, the bulk of the heavy fire was concentrated on the second-floor balcony, the department said. It took firefighters about 45 minutes to control the fire and evacuate 18 people from the building. Ten people were displaced, and five apartments were deemed uninhabitable. The American Red Cross is helping the displaced, the department said.
Members of the Annapolis Fire and Explosives Services Unit are investigating the cause of the fire. The estimated cost of damages has not been determined. Annapolis firefighters were assisted by Anne Arundel County and Naval Academy firefighters.
The Annapolis Fire Department thanked Pro Tech LLC and the Eastport Yacht Club for opening their doors to assist those temporarily displaced by the fire.