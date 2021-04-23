Trash, water and stormwater fee increases proposed for Annapolis add up to about an extra $39 a year

Annapolis residents are likely to pay more for water, trash pick-up and stormwater expenses under Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley’s fiscal 2022 budget, a $152 million spending plan.
Those proposals, a 9.5% increase in trash pick-up fees, a 5% increase in stormwater fees and a 4.5% increase in water rates, would translate to a $26 increase annually for trash pick up, around $12 a year for water and about an extra dollar a year for stormwater fees when applied to average bills and rates. Stormwater fees for commercial properties could be more depending on the size of the property.
The fees are paid into respective self-sustaining enterprise funds, meaning users pay into them in exchange for specific services and the money goes toward operating and maintaining the system.
Other enterprise funds include parking, transportation and sewer. Those rates will remain the same under the mayor’s budget. The final rates for all services could change after the City Council deliberates and passes the budget in June. The Finance Committee is currently deliberating on the budget, which doesn’t include any tax increases. This is, however, the third year of the $0.7380 per $100 tax rate — the result of an 8.9 cent property tax increase during Buckley’s first year in office.
Several council members declined to talk about the fee proposals saying they were still reviewing the budget.
If approved, the fee increases, particularly for stormwater, are necessary to keep pace with the city’s growing need to expand and improve its stormwater infrastructure, said Alderman Rob Savidge, D-Ward 7. Several other councilmembers told The Capital they were still reviewing the budget when asked about the increases.
Alderman Ross Arnett, D-Ward 8, said he was comfortable with the increases because they are partly due to the cost of doing business, such as re-lining worn-out sewer pipes.
Complaints about fee increases are legitimate, “but we have a legitimate response,” Arnett said.
Here’s how the rate increases could show up on bills and why the city is implementing them.
Trash
The largest of the three fee increases will be for trash, recycling and yard trimmings collection.
The 9.5% hike means an increase of $26 from $274 to $300 annually, City Manager David Jarrell said.
The hike is meant to increase revenues to keep up with a more expensive trash collection contract the city renegotiated with MBG Enterprises, Inc., in 2019 for $1.4 million.
The previous contractor, Bates Trucking, Inc., submitted a bid for $711,000 in 2012, their first year of operation, according to the city.
While the fees are increasing, they are still well below the $420 a year they once were under Bates, Arnett said.
The new contract has led to a change in service for residents such as a once-a-week trash collection rather than twice a week. Recycling is also once a week, as is bulk pick-up, which used to be monthly.
Water
Water bills, like sewer, are dependant on usage. A proposed 4.5% increase in water rates would translate to about a $12 per year increase for residents.
For example, the average Annapolis resident uses about 12,000 gallons of water per quarter at the cost of about $78. Starting July 1, that cost would bump about to about $81.
The fee increase will be used to continue funding annual water projects in the capital budget, including water tank improvements and installing between 5,000 and 10,000 linear feet of water main, Jarrell said.
In order to cover all its expenses, like operations, maintenance, debt service and capital outlay, the city pays for an annual rate study to review its finances and make recommendations about fee changes. The 4.5% rate increase this year is half a percentage point less than what was recommended in a utility rate study completed by Stantec, a professional services firm, in 2020.
The intention is to account for future projections and avoid significant rate increases like one in 2012 when residents saw their quarterly bills skyrocket by hundreds of dollars, Jarrell said. This increase won’t be nearly as dramatic.
Stormwater
Stormwater fees are collected from all property owners in the city who have impervious surfaces, like paved surfaces and rooftops. The fees are used to fund the operation of the system, such as street sweeping, public education and construction site runoff control. They are also used to pay for stormwater projects to keep up with the more stringent stormwater treatment standards passed by the City Council in 2019.
The city has raised rates to ensure it can keep investing in its stormwater system. In 2019, fees went up by 2% and by another 5% in 2020, per the city. This year, the proposed capital budget includes a restoration project off Bay Ridge Avenue between Timber Creek and Berwick drives to address stormwater runoff into Back Creek.
What would a 5% increase mean for residents this year? A residential homeowner who currently pays about $76 a year would see their bill increase by about $4 to $79.80 annually.
Fees for commercial properties will increase depending on the size of their impervious surfaces. Commercial properties up to 5,000 square feet of impervious surface would get the same increase as residential properties. Commercial properties with between 5,001 and 25,000 square feet of impervious surface would see about a $19 increase yearly. Commercial properties with between 25,001 and 80,000 square feet of impervious surface would see an $80 yearly increase.
Stormwater fees for the largest commercial properties — more than 80,001 square feet of impervious surface — would go up by $246 annually.
Residential and commercial property owners can apply to the city for a 50% credit on their fees if they install any stormwater management structures or devices on their properties.
Savidge said he would like to see the fees distributed more equitably so that certain residential homeowners with less impervious surfaces are paying less than larger residential properties.
“If there’s a large housing complex or a large commercial property with a lot of impervious surface, they’re the ones paying more; and we want to reduce it for your typical townhome; they’re not going to have to pay as much,” Savidge, the Economic Matters chair, said.