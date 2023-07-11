‘We want to keep growing’: Annapolis family finds success with Mexican restaurants throughout Anne Arundel County

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

In 1999, 18-year-old Fredy Salmoran and his young, pregnant wife, Della, left the small town of Oaxaca, Mexico with hopes of securing a better life for themselves and their growing family.

Now, after almost 25 years, Salmoran’s family owns and operates four Mexican restaurants around Anne Arundel County: Mi Lindo Cancun Grille in Annapolis, and three Señor’s Chile locations in Severna Park, Arnold and Edgewater. The successful businesses are their version of the American dream.

“When I came to this country, I did anything for work,” said Salmoran, 40. “Dishwashing, janitor, food prep, cooking, just everything.”

For a decade, Salmoran worked three jobs, seven days a week.

He worked days at Giolitti Deli, an Italian market in Annapolis, then headed next door to do food prep at TK Sharky’s, an old Annapolis bar staple. After that he’d go straight to Whole Foods where he worked as a janitor until 3 a.m.

“Growing up I didn’t see my dad that much other than nighttime, we didn’t really know why,” said Harry Salmoran, 20, Fredy and Della’s second son. “He wouldn’t get off until 3 a.m. He would go to sleep and get up again at 6 a.m. and do it again. My dad did that every day for 10 years.”

But Salmoran was working toward a goal. He always had a passion for cooking and felt his Mexican heritage would help him bring an authentic Mexican restaurant to the area.

In 2013, he opened Mi Lindo Cancun Grille on Forest Drive. At just about 1,000 square feet, the restaurantoriginally operated as a carryout, Fredy Salmoran says, but it was a start. Since then, Mi Lindo has expanded to offer plenty of dine-in space.

After finding success they decided to expand by opening another restaurant in Edgewater called Señor’s Chile in January 2020.

“First we had a Mexican restaurant but we wanted to have something closer to our roots in Oaxaca so Señor’s Chile is more street food that you could get in Mexico City,” Harry Salmoran said.

Their new business found success until March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic threatened their expansion. Instead of being deterred, they not only made the Edgewater location larger in August 2020, but they went on to open a Señor Chile Cantina in Arnold in 2021 and the Señor Chili Cafe in Severna Park last year.

“Our business was very slow because of COVID,” the younger Salmoran said. “We weren’t getting any business from dine-in at that time and only thanks to carryout from Señor’s Chile in Edgewater were we able to keep everything afloat.”

In an attempt to bolster business, they hired a marketing group to help advertise before Salmoran decided he could do the job for free.

“I had never used Facebook before, but I told my dad I would just take over the marketing,” he said. “I just looked up YouTube videos and got some tips from there.”

Salmoran said Facebook was actually giving out free marketing calls because of COVID so he took every call he could trying to learn the best ways to reach the largest audience without spending money on ads.

“That’s when I really started focusing on Señor’s Chile photography and videos, using them to promote heavily on Uber Eats, Grubhub and DoorDash,” he said.

Salmoran says many restaurant owners he spoke with were iffy about using the food apps because they cut into profits, but he thinks it evens out because it gives him access to a lot of customers that he wouldn’t get otherwise.

Thanks to Salmoran’s new marketing skills the restaurants thrived as a carryout operation until they were able to reopen to full capacity.

“I was just driving around to different communities and joining their Facebook groups in order to push the restaurants,” he said. “It’s something anybody can do but people just don’t for whatever reason, so I think that helped separate us from the pack and get more noticed.”

“Plus, our food is delicious,” he added.

Della Salmoran, 38, said she’s relieved that the family has found success in Annapolis.

“The most difficult part of all this was coming here with no family and not having support,” she said. “I was about 16 at that time. We didn’t know English; we were just trying to survive. Now that the restaurant is doing well, and we are all together. I’m very happy about it all.”

As they continue to grow, they still remain very much a family business with each member running their own separate restaurant.

Fredy Sr. runs Mi Lindo. Della runs the Arnold location. Jason Salmoran, the eldest son, runs the restaurant in Edgewater and Harry runs Señor Chile Cafe in Severna Park.

“It makes me very happy that the kids enjoy working with the business,” Fredy Salmoran said. “They have helped out so much and without them we wouldn’t have been able to grow like we have.”

While he didn’t always like working at the restaurants growing up, Jason Salmoran, 23, said he’s happy to be a part of the family operation now.

“When I was a kid, I had to wash dishes and fill up salsas and I wasn’t a big fan,” he said. “Now as an adult, I’m happy to do this with my family and I’ve done everything within the business so now as a manager myself I can respect what it takes to maintain this.”

The Salmoran family isn’t done expanding either, as they have a plan to open their next location on Kent Island in August and eventually another location in Laurel.

“There aren’t many good places to get good Mexican food in Ocean City, so we want to start establishing ourselves over the bridge,” Harry Salmoran said. “We want to keep growing maybe even one day [become] international.”