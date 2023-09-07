Annapolis elections survey: Most respondents favor council term limits, split on nonpartisan primaries, results show

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A survey of Annapolis voters completed by a city elections task force this month found nearly three-quarters of respondents favored imposing term limits on City Council members.

The survey by the Annapolis Task Force to Study the City Municipal Elections Laws, showed 73% of the 661 Annapolis residents who responded said they favor legislation that would set a term limit on future elected council members.

Advertisement

The 10-question survey was available on the city’s website through Aug. 11 with questions ranging from lowering the voting age to 16 to asking if local primary elections should be open to all political affiliations.

Council members are not currently term-limited. The mayor can serve a maximum of two four-year terms.

Advertisement

The task force heard public testimony Wednesday night on the survey, which will help the City Council assess how the city should operate local elections in the future.

Ward 1 resident Janet Katz, a Ward 1 resident and chair of the Annapolis Republican Central Committee, said term limits should align with that of the mayor.

“The fact that the alderpersons don’t have a term limit is kind of surprising,” she said.

In February, the City Council appointed five City residents to an ad hoc committee to study city municipal election laws. The five individuals selected include a diverse group of volunteer residents with subject area expertise. Members of the Task Force include: John Gruger, Ian Pfeiffer, Andrew Miller, Scott Gibson and Faye Gaskin.

Advertisement

George Gallagher, a Ward 6 resident and 2021 City Council candidate, agreed with Katz and added that the lack of term limits is “stifling new blood, new energy and new ideas.”

“I think if you can’t get what you want done in eight years, you ain’t gonna get it,” Gallagher said. “Things get kind of stale if you don’t have some kind of movement.”

The all-Democratic council currently has two members, Ross Arnett of Ward 8 and Sheila Finlayson of Ward 4, currently serving a fifth term. The third most senior member, Rhonda Pindell-Charles of Ward 3, is in her third term.

Ward 1 Alderwoman Elly Tierney and Ward 7 Alderman Rob Savidge, each elected in 2017, are in their second term. Ward 6 Alderman DaJuan Gay won a special election 2019 and was re-elected in 2021. Ward 5 Alderman Brooks Schandelemer was appointed to his seat in 2020 and won reelection in 2021.

The lone first-term council member is Ward 2′s Alderwoman Karma O’Neill.

Advertisement

The survey also asked voters to consider how city primary elections should be conducted. They were given the option of continuing to hold closed primaries, which only allow voters from the two major parties to cast ballots for candidates who share their party. Another choice would allow all voters to cast ballots for Democratic or Republican primary candidates.

A third choice would let voters, regardless of their party affiliation, vote in a primary where all candidates are listed on one ballot, also known as nonpartisan elections.

Results from the survey show that about 46% want the city to switch to a system where all eligible, registered voters, regardless of their party affiliation, may vote in a primary where all candidates listed on one ballot.

Miller, one of the task force members, said he was surprised to see so many residents in favor of a local primary election where all candidates would be listed on one ballot

“I think a lot of there’s a lot of unaffiliated individuals here are not affiliated with a political party. So my sense is that they want a voice in the primary process, not just in the general election after the primary candidates have already been selected,” he said.

Ballots from third-party voters are not currently counted in city primaries. Annapolis is one of just three Maryland cities, including Frederick and Baltimore, that still have partisan election systems.

Advertisement

In the same vein, the task force found that the majority of Annapolis residents prefer to hold elections in-person or with a mail-in ballot that is requested.

In May 2021, the city’s Board of Supervisors of Elections approved for the first time an automatic mail-in ballot system in addition to in-person voting. Under the plan, voters return their completed ballot by mail or leave it in a drop box at each of the eight ward’s polling places.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

The plan faced legal challenges from two Republican candidates, including Gallagher, who argued it was unconstitutional. However, a Maryland appeals court allowed the proposal to move forward just days before printed ballots were set to be mailed out.

Gallagher was one of two residents who expressed concern about how the city would secure the mail-in ballots in the future should they decide to move foward with a recommendation.

“Right now, in this county and in this city, there is no way to do it,” Gallagher said.

Advertisement

The task force will use feedback from the questionnaire to prepare a report to the City Council with recommendations on reforms to city election laws in the coming month.

The results of the survey are available for public viewing at annapolis.gov/2024/Task-Force-to-Study-the-City-Municipal-E.