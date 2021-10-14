Annapolis launches curbside, dropoff composting programs

This month, Annapolis is kicking off a six-month pilot program to encourage residents to compost.
In partnership with Annapolis Compost, Annapolis Green, and other organizations, the city will offer two separate services between October and March: a curbside compost collection program in the Hunt Meadow neighborhood, and a compost drop-off site at Truxtun Park.
“Our goal is to make composting as easy as possible,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley in a news release. “We want to see if curbside pickup will help people make composting a habit. For interested residents, the drop-off site will help residents make a commitment to reducing waste.”
Annapolis Compost, founded in 2016 by Karl Schrass and Anna Kramer, will run the curbside collection program in Hunt Meadow. The program is free, but residents must request collection by signing up and receiving a free compost bin at annapoliscompost.com/hunt-meadow.
People occasionally get intimidated by the complexity and work required to compost at home, Schrass said, but both programs will operate like single-stream recycling. The collected food scraps will be composted and used at farms around Anne Arundel County to return nutrients to the soil that have been depleted by generations of modern agriculture.
“Compost is one of those things that just works great at scale,” Schrass said. “The more people that are participating, the greater the impact is.”
The Truxtun Park dropoff project is being overseen by the nonprofit Annapolis Green with funding from a Clean Up & Green Up Maryland grant from Keep Maryland Beautiful, the Forever Maryland Foundation, Maryland Environmental Trust, and the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.
City residents can drop off kitchen scraps in specially marked bins at Truxtun Park, near the skateboard area located at 300 Park Road. Veteran Compost will make weekly pickups.
“There is really no downside to composting,” said Elvia Thompson, Annapolis Green president and co-founder. “This is not only a great way to keep these materials out of the landfill but also serves to bring people closer to the environment.”
For those who might be just getting into composting, Thompson offered tips to make the process easier, including turning the compost every so often and cutting up food waste before putting it in the compost container. Some people use a designated blender to make the job easier, she said.
“Who wouldn’t want the trash under the sink to not smell,” she said. “Take it to Truxtun or put it in bins provided by Annapolis Compost. It couldn’t be simpler.”
The expanded programs follow last year’s pumpkin collection program run by the city and Annapolis Green, in which 10,000 lbs. of pumpkins were collected instead of being dumped in landfills. The organization will be collecting pumpkins again this year after Halloween, Thompson said.
Accepted compost material includes:
- Food waste and kitchen scraps
- Bones and shellfish
- Meat
- Dairy products and eggshells
- Coffee grounds, loose and bagged tea
- Napkins and paper towels and pizza boxes
- Compostable plates, cups, and cutlery
Items NOT accepted as compost material:
- Plastic of any kind, including plastic bags
- Foil
- Metal
- Glass
- Yard waste
- Pet waste